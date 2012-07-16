Wes Welker, New England Patriots fail to reach long-term deal

Published: Jul 16, 2012 at 09:10 AM

The New England Patriots and wide receiver Wes Welker failed to reach an agreement on a long-term contract Monday, according to a source.

The sides had until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to hammer out a long-term contract since the Patriots had placed the franchise tag on Welker, which he already had signed.

Without a new deal, Welker will earn a guaranteed $9.5 million in 2012. If the Patriots decline to tag him next year, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Welker arguably had his best season in 2011, catching 122 passes for a career-high 1,569 yards and nine touchdowns, which also was a personal best. However, a dropped pass late in Super Bowl XLVI tarnished the campaign.

