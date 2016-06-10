Wes Welker joined Ravens, Dolphins as guest coach

The window on Wes Welker's playing career is all but closed, but his foray into coaching is just beginning.
The former Patriots, Broncos and Dolphins receiver spent two days this week serving as a guest coach for the Baltimore Ravens. Welker was on hand for organized team activities on Tuesday and Thursday working with the team's pass-catchers.
"It was an opportunity for him to get his feet wet," said coach John Harbaugh, who initially reached out to Welker with the offer, per the team's official website. "He obviously brings a lot to the table and can help our guys. He has a lot of insight with all his success and his style."
Welker notably spent time with sixth-rounder Keenan Reynolds, the former Navy quarterback, attempting to make the position switch to wideout. Welker has yet to announce his retirement, but the former slot receiver is exploring other options after also spending a day as a guest coach for the Dolphins. Miami coach Adam Gase was Denver's offensive coordinator when Welker was with the Broncos.
"I'm weighing my options and really trying to figure out where to go with life next," Welker told NFL Network's Lindsay Rhodes in May. "There are some days I wake up and I'm like, 'OK, I'm done.' And other days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh, maybe one more year.'"
Welker, 35, has a lot to offer from a coaching perspective. Undrafted out of Texas Tech, he made the most of his physical talents and on-field chances to become one of the NFL's most reliable and productive slot receivers for both Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. It will be interesting to watch what path Welker chooses next.