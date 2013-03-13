Wes Welker boosts Broncos; Patriots fine with Danny Amendola

Furthermore, the Patriots' offense has also undergone a subtle transformation over the past few years, with New England morphing from a team that used the "10" (one back and four receivers) and "11" (one back, one tight end and three receivers) formations to a team that uses the "12" (one back, two tight ends and two receivers). With the emergence of tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez as legitimate superstars, the Pats have relied on more multiple-tight end formations to create mismatches in the passing game. Because Gronkowski and Hernandez can both align as either a conventional tight end or quasi-slot receiver, it's impossible for opponents to keep the proper personnel on the field for matchups. Brady is adept at identifying the weaknesses of every defense, and the Patriots' willingness to play chess with double-tight end formations has given them a significant edge over their opponents. That advantage will remain, regardless of who is playing in the slot.