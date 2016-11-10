Wentz, Sproles make for sneaky Week 10 fantasy plays

Sproles should see yet another 15-20 touches in a game where the Eagles will need to score points to keep pace with a high-flying Atlanta offense. Because of his increased volume, Sproles ranks ninth in total rushing yards among running backs over the last two weeks. Oh and that minor detail about Sproles' main strength as a receiving back ... Atlanta has allowed more receiving yards (547) to running backs this season than any other team in the league. Look for Philadelphia to take advantage of that matchup as they try to build confidence in Carson Wentz with shorter passes before they let him unload a few downfield plays.