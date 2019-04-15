Around the NFL

Wentz's back not fully healed: 'It's still getting there'

Published: Apr 15, 2019 at 07:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Back-to-back seasons, Carson Wentz stood on the sidelines as the Philadelphia Eagles battled in the playoffs, helpless to aid his teammates on the field due to injury.

With Nick Foles gone to Jacksonville, the security behind Wentz is reduced, making it vital for Philly's 2019 prospects that the franchise signal-caller stay healthy.

As the Eagles open offseason conditioning, Wentz said Monday he's running and throwing some after suffering a back injury that wiped out the end of his 2018 campaign. The 26-year-old said he's "week-to-week" and hopeful to be ready by OTAs, which begin on May 21.

"That's the goal. That's the goal," he said. "But there really is no timetable, no rush. But I feel good with the progression I've been on."

Wentz missed the Eagles' final three regular-season games and Philly's playoff run with a stress fracture in his back.

"It's still getting there. It's still getting there," he responded when asked if the back was fully healed. "Some of this stuff just takes time, but that's not really the main concern, it's just kind of how I feel. I feel pretty good with where I'm at."

Wentz's rookie year got off to a wonky start after a preseason rib injury, but he didn't miss a regular-season start in 2016. In 2017, he famously tore his ACL during an MVP-caliber campaign, missing the Eagles' Super Bowl run. Last year, he broke his back.

Wentz said Monday he understands why people might question his durability, but it's not something that worries him for the future.

"I get it. I get it," he said. "I'm looking forward to putting those (questions) behind me. I understand it's a part of this league, it's a physical league and things happen. But it's one of those things that's out of my control, and I look forward to putting that behind me."

When healthy, Wentz has shown he can be a top-shelf NFL signal-caller. His first step toward proving he can stay out of the rehab room hopefully will come in a month during OTAs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Titans GM Ran Carthon wants time to evaluate QB Ryan Tannehill, roster before making decisions

Newly hired Titans general manager Ran Carthon on Friday said he needed more time to evaluate Tennessee's roster with head coach Mike Vrabel before making a decision on Ryan Tannehill's future.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Jan. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee), RG Alex Cappa (ankle) ruled out vs. Bills in Divisional Round

Bengals LT Jonah Williams (knee) and RG Alex Cappa (ankle) have been officially ruled out of Cincinnati's Divisional Round game versus Buffalo.

news

Saquon Barkley looking to build playoff 'legacy' like Giants greats: 'They did it in the postseason'

After overcoming injuries that derailed his past two seasons, Giants RB Saquon Barkley seeks more than regular-season accolades. He wants to be a legacy-builder heading into Saturday's showdown with the Eagles.

news

Micah Parsons on Cowboys' matchup with 49ers: 'I really like being the underdog'

The Cowboys enter Sunday's divisional-round game versus the 49ers as the underdog, a mentality which OLB Micah Parsons says only benefits the team going into a tough matchup.

news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco says HC Brandon Staley's job was never at stake: 'He has our whole support'

Though the Los Angeles Chargers shook up their offensive coaching staff this week, general manager Tom Telesco told reporters that head coach Brandon Staley's job was never at stake.

news

Vikings fire defensive coordinator Ed Donatell after one season

Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell was fired Thursday by the Vikings, who released a statement with head coach Kevin O'Connell explaining the decision.

news

General manager Les Snead poised to lead Rams 'remodel'

One might look at the Los Angeles Rams' post-Super Bowl collapse this season as a harbinger for rebuilding. But Rams general manager Les Snead prefers another word for his approach to the roster in 2023: remodel.

news

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh: '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays in Baltimore

As the Ravens enter an offseason in which Lamar Jackson could be headed for free agency, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh was emphatic Thursday that the former MVP quarterback was his team's QB of the future.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Giants-Eagles in NFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down five things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Saturday during the NFC Divisional Round.

news

2022 NFL season: Five things to watch for in Jaguars-Chiefs in AFC Divisional Round

NFL.com's Nick Shook breaks down five things to watch for when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round.

news

Divisional Round injury report for 2022 NFL season

Here are the official injury designations for each game during the Divisional Round.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE