Wentz, Jackson building chemistry at Eagles camp

"He knows when I'm going to break or when he's dropping back, I know where the ball is going to be," Jackson said. "And we spent a lot of time back in the spring just trying to get together, connect and just working out, just bonding off the field. That's important as well, too. We spend so much time here, but as long as you can get off the field sometimes and not have the playbook involved, just having conversations about life and in general just to try to build."