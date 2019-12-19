Around the NFL

Wentz: Cowboys-Eagles 'probably' biggest of career

Published: Dec 19, 2019 at 01:06 AM
His rookie season, Carson Wentz endured losses on a growing squad. The past two years, season-ending injuries have wiped out the end of his campaigns as the Philadelphia Eagles battled in the postseason without him. He's never quite experienced that 'must-win,' all-on-the-line pressure-packed game in his young NFL career.

Given the stakes in Sunday's matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, that moment is finally here for Wentz.

Asked if the matchup with the NFC East on the line is the biggest of his career, Wentz responded, "You could probably say that."

"I mean, it's definitely a big game. We know the situation" he said, via the team's official website. "We know what's going on. At the same time, we're treating it as another game and we're aware of everything. We're real excited and for one, I'm real excited that we're at home. I know these fans are going to show up and be loud. I can't wait until Sunday afternoon."

Wentz has led thrilling come-from-behind victories the past two weeks in which he's made a bevy of big plays to pull out needed Ws. Those games, however, were against the hapless Giants and Redskins. Sunday's tilt versus the Cowboys brings a much stiffer test.

The last time the two teams met, Dallas walloped Philly 37-10, and Wentz completed 16 of 26 passes for a meager 191 yards, one TD and an INT. That won't get it done Sunday in Philadelphia.

With a decimated receiving corps that has left Greg Ward as the top WR, a banged-up offensive line that could be without Lane Johnson again, and a defense that has returned to being a sieve, a ton will fall on Wentz's shoulders Sunday with the season on the line.

The quarterback is ready to show he can lift all boats in a big moment.

"I'm excited about it," Wentz said. "The last couple of years didn't end the way I wanted them to, personally, obviously being hurt and everything, so I'm just excited to be playing here in December with what's at stake and to be out there with my guys. I'm excited."

