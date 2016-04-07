Wendell Smallwood projects as fantasy role player

Darren Sproles is 32 and Ryan Mathews isn't the most durable back in the NFL, so Doug Pederson could be looking for some depth at the position later in the draft, and Smallwood is a guy who would be available and fits the West Coast system Pederson will run in Philadelphia. The Steelers could also use some depth at the position as Le'Veon Bell rehabs from a season-ending knee injury and DeAngelo Williams isn't getting any younger. Once both Bell and Williams were injured late last season, Pittsburgh struggled to fill the void they left. Mike Tomlin was also spotted at Smallwood's recent Pro Day and praised the talent coming out of WVU. Carolina could use a bit of versatility behind Jonathan Stewart which Smallwood can definitely provide. And as for Miami, the team has yet to add any backs since Lamar Miller left in free agency. The Dolphins definitely need another body behind Jay Ajayi, who right now projects as the team's starting runner but has durability issues of his own.