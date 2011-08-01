Wells, Ochocinco have increased value in fantasy land

Tim Tebow, QB, Broncos: Tebow had sleeper written all over him this season, especially after he performed so well in the last three games of 2010. But when the Broncos failed to trade Kyle Orton, it left Tebow to compete for the starting job rather than having it placed in his lap. What's more, Orton has seen all of the first-team snaps in camp and looks like the current favorite to start. If that continues, Tebow's stock will sink.