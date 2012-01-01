Wells, Kolb inactive for Arizona vs. Seahawks

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Running back Beanie Wells joins quarterback Kevin Kolb as inactive for the Arizona Cardinals in their season finale against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
Wells had played through a nagging sore right knee through the season to top 1,000 yards rushing for the first time in his career. Diminutive LaRod Stephens-Howling starts in place of Wells.
Kolb is sitting out his third straight game with a concussion after taking a knee to the head on Arizona's third play against San Francisco on Dec. 11. John Skelton gets his seventh start of the season in place of Kolb, who missed four games earlier with a right turf toe injury.
Arizona free safety Kerry Rhodes also is inactive with a sprained left ankle.