Welker, Johnson as good as advertised in 2011

How did Pierre Garcon get on this list? He saw this kind of attention in a horrible year for Colts QBs, and still he had some games that he probably won for you single-handedly if you played him. He's a GREAT sleeper for next season, when the Colts QB situation is back to normal. Remember, there might not be any more Reggie Wayne in Indianapolis, and even if there is, Garcon could be the clear-cut No. 1. Grab him in the mid-to-late rounds and you'll be rewarded. He's ready to become a star WR in the league. Speaking of Wayne (121 targets so far), he showed enough late in the year that no matter where he is next season, he has some gas left in the tank. Just don't reach too high for him -- and take Garcon over him regardless.