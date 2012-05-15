Welker: I signed $9.5 million franchise tender

Published: May 15, 2012 at 12:25 PM

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots receiver Wes Welker said Tuesday he has signed the $9.5 million tender offer that came along with being designated the team's franchise player.

Welker made the announcement on Twitter. He said he loves the game and his teammates and "hopefully doing the right thing gets the right results."

Welker caught more passes than anyone else in the NFL last season but couldn't come down with the one that might have clinched a Super Bowl victory against the New York Giants.

A four-time Pro Bowl selection, Welker led the NFL with 122 receptions and was second in the league with 1,569 yards receiving. Welker, 30, is only the second receiver to catch at least 120 passes in two different seasons.

The team had nothing to announce on Tuesday.

