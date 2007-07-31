Welcoming Committee: Michael Irvin

I have always had great respect for you and what you meant to our team - not to mention what you meant to my success. The fans always saw your flamboyance and charisma, and I know it might have been a bit excessive at times. But for those of us who played with you, we know you were the most unselfish superstar. You were a smart player, so you knew why you were getting ball when you did and why you weren't getting the ball when you didn't. And you made the most of your opportunities.