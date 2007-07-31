Welcoming Committee: Gene Hickerson

It's a shame that this honor came to you so late, and in the condition that you are in. I don't know how much you will understand, but all of us members of the Browns are proud of you. I saw the list of players who will be there and it's nice that everybody is able to get together. It's all a tribute to you. I remember my own induction, as I had two bus loads of friends and family from my old neighborhood out there. That's why I'm glad so many Browns will be there for you. People tend to forget about the Browns and what we did back then. With all of the guys in town doing interviews, this will be good for the team.