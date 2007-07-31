Welcoming Committee: Charlie Sanders

I played with you for 10 years and in my estimation you are the greatest route-runner and run blocker at the tight end position in pro football history. You are better than anyone in the league right now and the only reason you did not gain entry into the Hall of Fame sooner was that we never played for a championship team with the Lions. You had the moves of a wide receiver and an exceptional ability to play the ball in the air. If the pass was 6 feet high you could go up and get it and if it was 6 feet wide you could dive and make the play. You were willing to sacrifice your body as a receiver and blocker.