Welcome to the wild and wacky bizarro world of fantasy football!

Terrell Owens, WR, Dallas (1 point): Say it ain't so, T.O.! Owens was quiet during most of his team's 27-16 win over the Green Bay Packers, catching two passes for 17 yards. He also failed to score a touchdown for the first time this season. Owens remains an elite wideout, however, and should be active in all formats week in and week out.