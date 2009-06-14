Welcome to the new crop of NFL.com fantasy football superheroes

Tomlinson and Westbrook will both be 30 years old at the start of this season, and years of physical punishment have them on the downsides of their careers. Addai, Willis McGahee, Larry Johnson, and Edgerrin James, runners we have become accustomed to at the top of their position, also have seen their values tumble. While past heroes such as Moss and Owens are still physically talented, it's now difficult to expect monster numbers from them. Braylon Edwards, Chad Ochocinco, Holt, and Roy Williams were enormous disappointments last season, going from surefire No. 1 fantasy wide receivers in all leagues to borderline and potentially risky No. 2 or 3 receivers in upcoming drafts.