Welcome to NFL.com -- now let's play some fantasy football!

There are a few ways to fill out your roster. The most popular way is via an online draft. Through your league's exclusive home page, your league's commissioner can set up a time for the draft, which allows all the owners in your league to follow the draft and select players in real time. The draft has a predetermined number of rounds, with teams picking in a predetermined order. The draft tool makes it easy for owners to scan players by position and place players in a "queue," so they can quickly be selected when your turn to pick comes around. Different leagues have different time limits in between each pick, and you can also set it so that the computer automatically makes a selection for you if you are not at your computer.