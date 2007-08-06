Wehrli known for competitiveness and smarts

To show you what kind of competitor he was, Wehrli played in both the Senior Bowl and the Hula Bowl prior to the 1969 draft. He was thought to have good but not great speed. So he ran a 40-yard dash for scouts at the Hula Bowl, and ran a 4.59 - on grass, after practice. And that was good enough to vault him from a second- or third-round prospect up into the first round. He was the 19th overall pick of the St. Louis Cardinals.