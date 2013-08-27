Weekly Rankings: Tom Brady rises, Arian Foster falls

Published: Aug 27, 2013 at 07:07 AM
The kickoff of the 2013 NFL season is just a week away. And first things first: If you haven't signed up for fantasy football on NFL.com, what are you waiting for?

We've finally moved past Week 3 of the NFL preseason, which is good news. It means we're pretty close to being locked into our final rankings of the preseason. Of course, I always reserve the right to change my mind.

Quarterbacks

  1. Drew Brees
    1. Peyton Manning
    2. Aaron Rodgers
    3. Colin Kaepernick
    4. Tom Brady
    5. Andrew Luck
    6. Matt Ryan
    7. Cam Newton
    8. Robert Griffin III
    9. Tony Romo
    10. Matthew Stafford
  1. Russell Wilson
  2. Michael Vick
  3. Andy Dalton
  4. Jay Cutler
  5. Carson Palmer
  6. Ryan Tannehill
  7. Josh Freeman
  8. Philip Rivers
  9. Alex Smith
  10. Brandon Weeden
  11. Joe Flacco
  12. Sam Bradford
  13. Eli Manning

Notes:

  • It wouldn't surprise me if Brees and Sean Payton go into (expletive) you mode and attempt to break Brees' already gaudy single-season passing record.
  • Brady has finally made the long hike back into my top five. If we've seen anything during the preseason, it's Brady makes average receivers better. Seriously, would undrafted Kenbrell Thompkins be the darling of preseason if he was catching passes from Geno Smith or Jeff Tuel?
  • Despite being sixth and seventh on the list, the guys I always end up with during my mocks are Luck and Ryan based on average draft position. There isn't going to be much of a drop from these guys.
  • I'm loving Cutler and Palmer more and more as backup quarterbacks.

Running Backs

  1. Adrian Peterson
    1. LeSean McCoy
    2. Doug Martin
    3. Jamaal Charles
    4. C.J. Spiller
    5. Trent Richardson
    6. Marshawn Lynch
    7. Alfred Morris
    8. Ray Rice
    9. Matt Forte
    10. Arian Foster
    11. Steven Jackson
    12. Chris Johnson
  1. Stevan Ridley
  2. Frank Gore
  3. Lamar Miller
  4. Reggie Bush
  5. Darren McFadden
  6. Maurice Jones-Drew
  7. David Wilson
  8. DeMarco Murray
  9. Chris Ivory
  10. Darren Sproles
  11. Daryl Richardson
  12. Rashard Mendenhall
  13. Eddy Lacy
  14. Ahmad Bradshaw
  15. Knowshon Moreno

Notes:

  • Curious why we always say to get your running backs early? Look at the fall off after Stevan Ridley. If you go QB or WR very early in your draft, you could end up with Gore, Miller or Bush as your No. 1 back.
  • Arian Foster continues to worry me. His yards per carry and yards per reception have seen steep declines in recent years. He could run into the Shaun Alexander wall this year. But if I'm at the back end of the first round, I would be happy with him as a No. 2 back.
  • Moreno is a guy to pick up because it looks like he's going to be the top guy. If he falters, the Broncos could end up with more pass attempts than the Lions.

Wide receivers

  1. Calvin Johnson
    1. Dez Bryant
    2. Julio Jones
    3. Larry Fitzgerald
    4. A.J. Green
    5. Brandon Marshall
    6. Demaryius Thomas
    7. Randall Cobb
    8. Roddy White
    9. Vincent Jackson
    10. Reggie Wayne
    11. Andre Johnson
    12. Marques Colston
    13. Dwayne Bowe
    14. Steve Smith
    15. Danny Amendola
    16. Pierre Garcon
    17. Victor Cruz
    18. Mike Wallace
  1. Greg Jennings
  2. Antonio Brown
  3. DeSean Jackson
  4. Hakeem Nicks
  5. Cecil Shorts
  6. Wes Welker
  7. Eric Decker
  8. James Jones
  9. Stevie Johnson
  10. Torrey Smith
  11. Kenny Britt
  12. Josh Gordon
  13. Jordy Nelson
  14. Miles Austin
  15. T.Y. Hilton
  16. Chris Givens
  17. Kenbrell Thompkins
  18. Tavon Austin
  19. Anquan Boldin
  20. Alshon Jeffery
  21. Stephen Williams

Notes:

  • Fitzgerald has been a top-five fantasy receiver in every odd-numbered year of his career. Oh look, it's 2013!
  • Having talked to some people in the Eagles organization, I can't recommend Jackson enough. He's going to get the ball on those "extended handoffs" and he's going to be a PPR monster, too. Forget the last couple of years, Jackson is going to be huge.
  • Givens is still my guy in St. Louis.
  • Stephen Williams is worth a look. He's going to be the top receiver in Seattle.

Tight End

  1. Jimmy Graham
    1. Vernon Davis
    2. Rob Gronkowski
    3. Jason Witten
    4. Tony Gonzalez
    5. Kyle Rudolph
    6. Owen Daniels
    7. Jordan Cameron
    8. Brandon Myers
    9. Jermichael Finley
    10. Greg Olsen
    11. Tyler Eifert

Notes:

  • Davis is going to excel for the 49ers. Don't be worried about his recent struggles. The team doesn't have much of a choice, right?
  • The Cameron bandwagon is now a complete runaway train. If I miss Davis in the fifth or sixth round, I play it cool and target Cameron. The only problem is, my buddies read this stuff and I might have to reach for him in my league of record.

Kickers and Defense

Draft Sebastian Janikowski and pickup whomever is playing the Oakland Raiders.

