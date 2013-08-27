Weekly Rankings: Tom Brady rises, Arian Foster falls

The kickoff of the 2013 NFL season is just a week away. And first things first: If you haven't signed up for fantasy football on NFL.com, what are you waiting for?
We've finally moved past Week 3 of the NFL preseason, which is good news. It means we're pretty close to being locked into our final rankings of the preseason. Of course, I always reserve the right to change my mind.
Quarterbacks
Notes:
- It wouldn't surprise me if Brees and Sean Payton go into (expletive) you mode and attempt to break Brees' already gaudy single-season passing record.
- Brady has finally made the long hike back into my top five. If we've seen anything during the preseason, it's Brady makes average receivers better. Seriously, would undrafted Kenbrell Thompkins be the darling of preseason if he was catching passes from Geno Smith or Jeff Tuel?
- Despite being sixth and seventh on the list, the guys I always end up with during my mocks are Luck and Ryan based on average draft position. There isn't going to be much of a drop from these guys.
- I'm loving Cutler and Palmer more and more as backup quarterbacks.
Running Backs
Notes:
- Curious why we always say to get your running backs early? Look at the fall off after Stevan Ridley. If you go QB or WR very early in your draft, you could end up with Gore, Miller or Bush as your No. 1 back.
- Arian Foster continues to worry me. His yards per carry and yards per reception have seen steep declines in recent years. He could run into the Shaun Alexander wall this year. But if I'm at the back end of the first round, I would be happy with him as a No. 2 back.
Wide receivers
Notes:
- Fitzgerald has been a top-five fantasy receiver in every odd-numbered year of his career. Oh look, it's 2013!
- Having talked to some people in the Eagles organization, I can't recommend Jackson enough. He's going to get the ball on those "extended handoffs" and he's going to be a PPR monster, too. Forget the last couple of years, Jackson is going to be huge.
- Givens is still my guy in St. Louis.
Tight End
Notes:
- Davis is going to excel for the 49ers. Don't be worried about his recent struggles. The team doesn't have much of a choice, right?
- The Cameron bandwagon is now a complete runaway train. If I miss Davis in the fifth or sixth round, I play it cool and target Cameron. The only problem is, my buddies read this stuff and I might have to reach for him in my league of record.
Kickers and Defense