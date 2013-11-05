Weekly rankings: Time to give Tim Wright some love

Published: Nov 05, 2013 at 06:42 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

When people look back at Tom Brady's huge fantasy comeback in Week 9, many will credit Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola or Stevan Ridley. But in Tom's heart of hearts, he will know his true inspiration will have come from NFL Fantasy LIVE.

We did a segment last Friday on players we just can't quit. And Tom Brady was one of them. We all cried and then determined there was no way we could turn our backs on Tom. And he rewarded us with his best fantasy game of the season.

And now that we're hot and heavy to play Brady each and every week, he's got a bye. So there is that.

Here, however, is the first stab at the rankings for the week. A conversation starter as these ranks are updated every day.

And seriously, Matt Flynn was recently released by the Buffalo Bills. Here's a memo to the other 31 teams in the NFL: Flynn could be signed by the Packers. He could have a monster game if he is thrust into action. If this happens, DO NOT SIGN HIM.

Here are your rankings.

Quarterbacks

  1. Drew Brees
    1. Peyton Manning
    2. Matthew Stafford
    3. Andrew Luck
    4. Colin Kaepernick
    5. Tony Romo
    6. Cam Newton
    7. Philip Rivers
    8. Russell Wilson
    9. Jake Locker
    10. Robert Griffin III
    11. Eli Manning
    12. Ryan Tannehill
    13. Matt Ryan
    14. Ben Roethlisberger
    15. Case Keenum
    16. Carson Palmer
    17. Terrelle Pryor
    18. Andy Dalton
    19. Joe Flacco
  • I never realized how much I missed Matthew Stafford until he took his bye week.
  • Colin Kaepernick has been on fire lately. Hopefully you could remain patient with him. He's a must-start guy down the stretch.

Running backs

  1. Adrian Peterson
    1. Knowshon Moreno
    2. LeSean McCoy
    3. Reggie Bush
    4. Eddie Lacy
    5. Marshawn Lynch
    6. Matt Forte
    7. Zac Stacy
    8. Mike James
    9. Chris Johnson
    10. Alfred Morris
    11. Le'Veon Bell
    12. Giovani Bernard
    13. Frank Gore
    14. DeMarco Murray
    15. C.J. Spiller
    16. Fred Jackson
    17. Maurice Jones-Drew
    18. Ray Rice
    19. Trent Richardson
    20. Danny Woodhead
    21. Ryan Mathews
    22. Lamar Miller
    23. Rashad Jennings
    24. Steven Jackson
    25. Pierre Thomas
    26. Andre Ellington
    27. Mike Tolbert
    28. Andre Brown
    29. Ben Tate
  • Steven Jackson didn't kill you last week, and that was against a tough, tough matchup. Seattle isn't going to be easy, either. But after you saw what Mike James did, if you're forced to play him, don't fret about it too much.

Wide receivers

  1. Calvin Johnson
    1. Dez Bryant
    2. Brandon Marshall
    3. A.J. Green
    4. Victor Cruz
    5. Eric Decker
    6. DeSean Jackson
    7. Wes Welker
    8. Demaryius Thomas
    9. Antonio Brown
    10. Jordy Nelson
    11. Keenan Allen
    12. T.Y. Hilton
    13. Larry Fitzgerald
    14. Vincent Jackson
    15. Andre Johnson
    16. Pierre Garcon
    17. Harry Douglas
    18. Cecil Shorts
    19. Hakeem Nicks
    20. Terrance Williams
    21. James Jones
    22. Golden Tate
    23. Torrey Smith
    24. Jarrett Boykin
    25. Denarius Moore
    26. Mike Wallace
    27. Kendall Wright
    28. Anquan Boldin
    29. Alshon Jeffery
    30. Steve Smith
    31. Emmanuel Sanders
    32. Roddy White
    33. Kenny Stills
    34. Mike Brown
    35. Steve Johnson
    36. Rueben Randle
    37. Marvin Jones
    38. Kris Durham
    39. Michael Floyd
  • Durham has been one of the most-targeted receivers in football over the last month. You can't ignore him if you're desperate.

Tight ends

  1. Jimmy Graham
    1. Vernon Davis
    2. Jordan Reed
    3. Julius Thomas
    4. Timothy Wright
    5. Antonio Gates
    6. Tony Gonzalez
    7. Greg Olsen
    8. Jason Witten
    9. Martellus Bennett
    10. Coby Fleener
    11. Charles Clay
  • Wright was on the bench last week because of the tough matchup against Seattle. But Mike Glennon clearly looks to him. A lot.

Kickers

  1. Sebastian Janikowski
    1. Dan Bailey
    2. Garrett Hartley
    3. Matt Prater
    4. Steven Hauschka
    5. Nick Novak
    6. Graham Gano
    7. Adam Vinatieri
    8. David Akers
    9. Robbie Gould
    10. Mason Crosby
    11. Caleb Sturgis
  • I'm not kidding, but Bailey is available in a lot of leagues. What am I missing?

Defense

  1. Tennessee Titans
    1. Carolina Panthers
    2. Seattle Seahawks
    3. Arizona Cardinals
    4. San Francisco 49ers
    5. Cincinnati Bengals
    6. Indianapolis Colts
    7. Miami Dolphins
    8. Denver Broncos
    9. New York Giants
    10. Buffalo Bills
    11. Oakland Raiders
  • I will give you one guess to figure out who plays the Jaguars this week.

Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right?

