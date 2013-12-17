Weekly rankings: Rivers rushes up quarterback list

Congratulations to all of you who have made it to your championship games! This is great news. So I'll skip the pleasantries and reviews of the "Homeland" and "Sons of Anarchy" finales and jump to the rankings. (Though I would like to say I'm not sure if I'm ever going back to "Homeland" because the season finale offered no cliffhangers and was a nice, tidy bow.
Quarterbacks
- If you take away the snow game, the Eagles have allowed an average of 20 points to quarterbacks over the last month. Which makes Cutler an excellent play.
- If I had to make a move right now, I'd rather have Kirk Cousins over Tony Romo this week. Romo's had fewer than 295 passing yards in each of his seven career starts in Washington. He's had six touchdowns and six interceptions in the last three meetings.
Running backs
- How can the guy who just scored 50 fantasy points not be the top running back? You have to find a way to keep him humble.
Wide receivers
- If you give me long enough to talk myself into it, I can make Allen a top five guy this week against the Raiders.
Tight ends
- The Jets have been tough on fantasy tight ends in recent weeks. But I still have faith Cameron can come through in the fantasy playoffs.
Kickers
- Gould is going to have a monster game this week.
Defenses
- Really excited about any defense going up against the Giants, though I fear this is the week Eli Manning makes it happen.
For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 100,000 followers, and Fabiano has 100,000. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I'll answer your question, so hit me up via Twitter or Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote The Wolf from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! And be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."