Weekly rankings: Rivers rushes up quarterback list

For the record, you can submit your fantasy questions to NFL Fantasy Live, Michael Fabiano or me on Twitter. But realize, NFL Fantasy Live has 100,000 followers, and Fabiano has 100,000. Me? Just four. See, the odds are better I'll answer your question, so hit me up via Twitter or Facebook. And if you follow him on Sundays, he'll quote The Wolf from "Pulp Fiction" and then it's game on! And be sure to catch the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program."