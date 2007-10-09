Weekly rankings: Patriots still on top, Cardinals climbing

This is how the NFL's 32 teams stack up after Week 5:

IN THE HUNT

(Teams, listed with record and previous week's ranking, that look good enough to be among the 12 playoff qualifiers but not based on conference)

1. New England (5-0; 1): The schedule finally gives the Pats the chance to quiet skeptics who say they haven't beaten anybody.

2. Indianapolis (5-0; 2): How much stronger will this team be with an extra week for injured stars to heal?

3. Pittsburgh (4-1; 5): See the Colts' comment above.

4. Dallas (5-0; 3):Wade Phillips got an early Christmas gift from a former employer.

5. Green Bay (4-1; 4): It doesn't get any easier with the Redskins coming to town.

6. Tennessee (3-1; 6): The Titans need to win because of Vince Young, not in spite of him.

7. Jacksonville (3-1; 10): David Garrard seems to be settling in as a starter.

8. Washington (3-1; 11): The pieces just might be starting to fall into place.

9. Arizona (3-2; unranked): Now let's see what Kurt Warner can do as a starter.

10. Seattle (3-2; 8): The Seahawks have a chance to get well in a hurry.

11. Tampa Bay (3-2; 9): Running out of running backs.

12. Detroit (3-2; 7): Two blowout losses in three weeks make it very hard to believe in these guys.

MIDDLE OF THE PACK

(Listed alphabetically)
Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
Carolina Panthers (3-2)
Chicago Bears (2-3)
Houston Texans (3-2)
Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)
New York Giants (3-2)

Oakland Raiders (2-2)
San Diego Chargers (2-3)
San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

NEED WORK

(Listed alphabetically)
Atlanta Falcons (1-4)
Buffalo Bills (1-4)
Cincinnati Bengals (1-3)
Cleveland Browns (2-3)
Denver Broncos (2-3)
Miami Dolphins (0-5)
Minnesota Vikings (1-3)
New Orleans Saints (0-4)
New York Jets (1-4)
Philadelphia Eagles (1-3)
St. Louis Rams (0-5)

