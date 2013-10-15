Weekly rankings: Mike Glennon FTW!

Published: Oct 15, 2013 at 05:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Adam Rank_2019_png
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

This email popped into my inbox last Friday from my pal, Gene.

"Morning Rank...

Seeing you pick up Mike Glennon makes me sad. Would you be interested in a trade? I am proposing Andrew Luck for Shady McCoy.

Let me know if you're interested. Let me know if you're not interested. We could negotiate."

Nice try, Geno.

I stood fast with Glennon because I'm that kind of prideful sort. If you challenge me on something like that, I'm going to stick to my guns. And I was rewarded for it with two wins. And it should be pointed out that Glennon out-scored Peyton Manning, Tony Romo and Andrew Luck.

I'm not going to start Glennon every week. (Maybe I will though, I hate to bench the hot hand.) But it's good to know you can always find a good young quarterback. Shame the same can't be said for the running back position. Ugh.

Let's get to the rankings.

Quarterbacks

  1. Peyton Manning
    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. Andrew Luck
    3. Tom Brady
    4. Jay Cutler
    5. Tony Romo
    6. Philip Rivers
    7. Cam Newton
    8. Matt Ryan
    9. Nick Foles
    10. Matthew Stafford
    11. Robert Griffin III
    12. Russell Wilson
    13. Colin Kaepernick
    14. Eli Manning
    15. Ryan Tannehill
    16. Mike Glennon
    17. Joe Flacco
    18. Alex Smith
    19. Sam Bradford
  • The one concern I have about Peyton Manning is it will feel like a playoff atmosphere in Indianapolis this week. And you know how Peyton feels about the playoffs.
  • Tom Brady has treaded water for some time now. He is starting to feel it just a bit, and this is the week he starts to put it all back together. Rob Gronkowski would help.
  • This is a good Tony Romo week. No more of this hand-off stuff. That was getting old. That was not a moral victory.

Running backs

  1. Adrian Peterson
    1. Matt Forte
    2. LeSean McCoy
    3. Knowshon Moreno
    4. Jamaal Charles
    5. Marshawn Lynch
    6. Ray Rice
    7. Eddie Lacy
    8. Alfred Morris
    9. Reggie Bush
    10. Gio Bernard
    11. Arian Foster
    12. Maurice Jones-Drew
    13. Doug Martin
    14. Trent Richardson
    15. Fred Jackson
    16. Joseph Randle
    17. Brandon Jacobs
    18. C.J. Spiller
    19. Stevan Ridley
    20. Frank Gore
    21. DeAngelo Williams
    22. BenJarvus Green-Ellis
    23. Danny Woodhead
    24. Zac Stacy
  • Sometimes you feel Adrian Peterson is just automatically slugged in there, but he really has a good matchup this week. Honestly.
  • Every time the Ravens lose, it seems like they go back to the run. The Ravens need to find their identity. Their identity is Ray Rice.
  • Arian Foster should be higher, but that offense is bad, man. Just bad.

Wide receivers

  1. Dez Bryant
    1. Justin Blackmon
    2. Brandon Marshall
    3. Calvin Johnson
    4. A.J. Green
    5. DeSean Jackson
    6. Wes Welker
    7. Vincent Jackson
    8. Antonio Brown
    9. Josh Gordon
    10. Victor Cruz
    11. Torrey Smith
    12. Demaryius Thomas
    13. Eric Decker
    14. Jordy Nelson
    15. T.Y. Hilton
    16. Pierre Garcon
    17. Keenan Allen
    18. Reggie Wayne
    19. Mike Wallace
    20. Alshon Jeffery
    21. Andre Johnson
    22. Larry Fitzgerald
    23. Roddy White
    24. Kenbrell Thompkins
    25. Brandon LaFell
    26. Brian Hartline
    27. Rueben Randle
    28. Harry Douglas
    29. Julian Edelman
  • I must admit, I didn't believe Justin Blackmon would return and be this dominant. It's almost scary how good he's been.
  • Boy, I felt awesome when I had Larry Fitzgerald and Roddy White after my draft. It might pay off later in the year. It's kind of scary right now.

Tight ends

  1. Vernon Davis
    1. Jordan Cameron
    2. Julius Thomas
    3. Rob Gronkowski
    4. Jermichael Finley
    5. Tony Gonzalez
    6. Jason Witten
    7. Antonio Gates
    8. Martellus Bennett
    9. Greg Olsen
    10. Kyle Rudolph
    11. Timothy Wright
    12. Heath Miller
    13. Coby Fleener
    14. Jordan Reed
    15. Charles Clay
    16. Scott Chandler
    17. Brent Celek
    18. Brandon Myers
    19. Jermaine Gresham
  • I said Vernon Davis was going to embark on one of the best seasons of a tight end and he's starting to show out. He's had his point totals increase for three consecutive weeks and he's now scored a touchdown in four of his last five games.
  • Rob Gronkowski will score a touchdown in his first game back. Because the only coach with the guts to bracket him in the end zone is Bill Belichick.
  • If you watched the Eagles and Bucs last week, you already know who Timothy Wright is. He looked really good. Granted, it was against the Eagles, but still.

Kickers

  1. Steven Hauschka
    1. Stephen Gostkowski
    2. Matt Prater
    3. Dan Bailey
    4. Mason Crosby
    5. Adam Vinatieri
    6. Blair Walsh
    7. Alex Henery
    8. Robbie Gould
    9. Caleb Sturgis
    10. Ryan Succop
    11. David Akers
    12. Phil Dawson
    13. Matt Bryant
    14. Justin Tucker
    15. Rian Lindell
    16. Dan Carpenter
    17. Kai Forbath
    18. Nick Novak
    19. Rob Bironas
    20. Billy Cundiff
    21. Greg Zuerlein
    22. Mike Nugent
    23. Josh Brown
  • I don't know what to do with myself now that Seabass isn't playing. So my top two guys are two who have names that kind of look like Seabass.
  • Mason Crosby has scored 45 points over the last three weeks. That's more points than many of your studs.

Defense

  1. Kansas City Chiefs
    1. New England Patriots
    2. Chicago Bears
    3. Seattle Seahawks
    4. San Diego Chargers
    5. Tennessee Titans
    6. Minnesota Vikings
    7. Arizona Cardinals
    8. San Francisco 49ers
    9. Baltimore Ravens
    10. St. Louis Rams
    11. Dallas Cowboys
    12. Denver Broncos
    13. Carolina Panthers
    14. Detroit Lions
    15. Cleveland Browns
    16. Atlanta Falcons
    17. Cincinnati Bengals
    18. Buffalo Bills
    19. Green Bay Packers
    20. Washington Redskins
    21. Miami Dolphins
    22. Houston Texans
    23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • My only regret of the fantasy season is letting go of the Chiefs defense in the experts' league prior to Week 3. I wish I had forgotten to change my lineup that week. But I figured I would be able to swing back around and pick them back up.

Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos, Raiders atop rudderless AFC through first three weeks of 2021 NFL season

Through three weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the AFC is wide open with the Raiders and Broncos the only unbeaten teams. Judy Battista writes about the rudderless conference and what's ahead.
news

Justin Fields' frustrating debut vs. Browns leads to more concerning questions about Bears

Justin Fields' first start wasn't the least bit promising for Chicago Bears fans. But Jeffri Chadiha says the rookie's frustrating performance had less to do with Fields and more about coaching, lack of preparation and more.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid leaves Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following loss to Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance following Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers for precautionary reasons, NFL Networks James Palmer reported.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 3 action. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW