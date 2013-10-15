Weekly rankings: Mike Glennon FTW!

This email popped into my inbox last Friday from my pal, Gene.
"Morning Rank...
Seeing you pick up Mike Glennon makes me sad. Would you be interested in a trade? I am proposing Andrew Luck for Shady McCoy.
Let me know if you're interested. Let me know if you're not interested. We could negotiate."
Nice try, Geno.
I stood fast with Glennon because I'm that kind of prideful sort. If you challenge me on something like that, I'm going to stick to my guns. And I was rewarded for it with two wins. And it should be pointed out that Glennon out-scored Peyton Manning, Tony Romo and Andrew Luck.
I'm not going to start Glennon every week. (Maybe I will though, I hate to bench the hot hand.) But it's good to know you can always find a good young quarterback. Shame the same can't be said for the running back position. Ugh.
Let's get to the rankings.
Quarterbacks
- The one concern I have about Peyton Manning is it will feel like a playoff atmosphere in Indianapolis this week. And you know how Peyton feels about the playoffs.
- Tom Brady has treaded water for some time now. He is starting to feel it just a bit, and this is the week he starts to put it all back together. Rob Gronkowski would help.
- This is a good Tony Romo week. No more of this hand-off stuff. That was getting old. That was not a moral victory.
Running backs
- Adrian Peterson
- Matt Forte
- LeSean McCoy
- Knowshon Moreno
- Jamaal Charles
- Marshawn Lynch
- Ray Rice
- Eddie Lacy
- Alfred Morris
- Reggie Bush
- Gio Bernard
- Arian Foster
- Maurice Jones-Drew
- Doug Martin
- Trent Richardson
- Fred Jackson
- Joseph Randle
- Brandon Jacobs
- C.J. Spiller
- Stevan Ridley
- Frank Gore
- DeAngelo Williams
- BenJarvus Green-Ellis
- Danny Woodhead
- Zac Stacy
- Sometimes you feel Adrian Peterson is just automatically slugged in there, but he really has a good matchup this week. Honestly.
- The Packers will be without Randall Cobb and possibly James Jones. Joe Haden will lock up Jordy Nelson. So it stands to reason the Packers will run the ball.
Wide receivers
- Dez Bryant
- Justin Blackmon
- Brandon Marshall
- Calvin Johnson
- A.J. Green
- DeSean Jackson
- Wes Welker
- Vincent Jackson
- Antonio Brown
- Josh Gordon
- Victor Cruz
- Torrey Smith
- Demaryius Thomas
- Eric Decker
- Jordy Nelson
- T.Y. Hilton
- Pierre Garcon
- Keenan Allen
- Reggie Wayne
- Mike Wallace
- Alshon Jeffery
- Andre Johnson
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Roddy White
- Kenbrell Thompkins
- Brandon LaFell
- Brian Hartline
- Rueben Randle
- Harry Douglas
- Julian Edelman
- I must admit, I didn't believe Justin Blackmon would return and be this dominant. It's almost scary how good he's been.
- Boy, I felt awesome when I had Larry Fitzgerald and Roddy White after my draft. It might pay off later in the year. It's kind of scary right now.
- I will no longer automatically add Steve Smith to the list anymore. Brandon LaFell has been the better receiver.
Tight ends
- I said Vernon Davis was going to embark on one of the best seasons of a tight end and he's starting to show out. He's had his point totals increase for three consecutive weeks and he's now scored a touchdown in four of his last five games.
- Rob Gronkowski will score a touchdown in his first game back. Because the only coach with the guts to bracket him in the end zone is Bill Belichick.
- If you watched the Eagles and Bucs last week, you already know who Timothy Wright is. He looked really good. Granted, it was against the Eagles, but still.
Kickers
- Steven Hauschka
- I don't know what to do with myself now that Seabass isn't playing. So my top two guys are two who have names that kind of look like Seabass.
- Mason Crosby has scored 45 points over the last three weeks. That's more points than many of your studs.
Defense
- Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears
- Seattle Seahawks
- San Diego Chargers
- Tennessee Titans
- Minnesota Vikings
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Baltimore Ravens
- St. Louis Rams
- Dallas Cowboys
- Denver Broncos
- Carolina Panthers
- Detroit Lions
- Cleveland Browns
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Buffalo Bills
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Redskins
- Miami Dolphins
- Houston Texans
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- My only regret of the fantasy season is letting go of the Chiefs defense in the experts' league prior to Week 3. I wish I had forgotten to change my lineup that week. But I figured I would be able to swing back around and pick them back up.
