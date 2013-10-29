Weekly rankings: Brady's winning, just not in fantasy

You were implored just last Friday to not give up on Tom Brady here in my Like/Dislike column. Yeah, sorry about that. However, in my defense, I gave you a spot-on prediction of John Cena beating Damien Sandow when the youngster cashed in his "Money in the Bank" briefcase. So if you started Cena in your "Hell in a Cell" fantasy league and benched Sandow, you were really on to something. Though, I feel that's a pretty small audience.
And I guess this is my way of deflecting any talk of Tom Brady, who had another miserable fantasy start for New England. And it's important to point out while Brady seems like he's having one of the most miserable starts of his career, his team is 6-2. But your fantasy team likely isn't if you've started Brady this season.
Let's take a look at some of the numbers for Brady this year.
*Ranked among 7 worst quarterbacks this season
It's not pretty, no matter how you look at it. The Patriots have the Steelers this week. The Steelers had given up the fourth-fewest points to quarterbacks headed into Week 8. I make the distinction there because the Steelers gave a up a lot of points to Terrelle Pryor this week and if you've seen Brady scramble this year, well, he's not going to take off and rush for 100 yards against the Steelers.
That much, I know.
Speaking of which, I will start Pryor over Brady this week. (I hope that waiver claim in my League of Record goes through.) I will even tuck him in behind Red Dalton and Matt Ryan this week. But I'm not ready to have him behind Alex Smith. Seriously, every time I trust Alex Smith, he burns me.
Quarterbacks
UPDATE: I'm moving RG3 down the list until practices start this week. I'll have a full explanation in Like/dislike this week.
- Cam Newton has been great against the Falcons over the years. Newton had six total touchdowns against Atlanta last year. He had 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. And the Falcons defense is worse this year.
- Josh McCown could be a crazy sleeper play. But in 82 road games against the Packers, the Bears have had only one quarterback throw for more than 300 yards. Only one!
Running backs
- Eddie Lacy
- Adrian Peterson
- Jamaal Charles
- Matt Forte
- LeSean McCoy
- Marshawn Lynch
- Alfred Morris
- Le'Veon Bell
- Ray Rice
- Darren McFadden
- Arian Foster
- Stevan Ridley
- Zac Stacy
- Ryan Mathews
- Gio Bernard
- Chris Johnson
- DeMarco Murray
- Fred Jackson
- Danny Woodhead
- Pierre Thomas
- Darren Sproles
- DeAngelo Williams
- Trent Richardson
- Steven Jackson
- Mike Tolbert
- Joseph Randle
- Mike James
- Lamar Miller
- Roy Helu
- Brandon Bolden
- I might have gone a little overboard with Lacy this week. However, the Bears defense is so banged up, Lacy might go for 200 rushing yards.
- The Patriots have allowed a lot of points to running backs in recent weeks, as Lamar Miller had success against them. So I like Le'Veon Bell a lot this week.
Wide receivers
- Jordy Nelson
- Brandon Marshall
- Dez Bryant
- A.J. Green
- Keenan Allen
- Josh Gordon
- Vincent Jackson
- Denarius Moore
- Antonio Brown
- Percy Harvin
- Harry Douglas
- Pierre Garcon
- Steve Smith
- Terrance Williams
- Andre Johnson
- T.Y. Hilton
- DeSean Jackson
- Torrey Smith
- Kendall Wright
- Jarrett Boykin
- Danny Amendola
- Marques Colston
- Mike Wallace
- Steve Johnson
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Brian Hartline
- Greg Jennings
- Golden Tate
- Alshon Jeffery
- Dexter McCluster
- Remember to put Allen back in your lineups after a bye last week. I really like this matchup against the Redskins, who have had trouble stopping receivers. Well, pretty much stopping anybody, to be truthful.
- McCluster is a WR on the NFL.com game, because he is listed as such on the Chiefs depth chart. So don't blame us.
Tight Ends
Kickers
- Bailey might be available in your leagues. He was in our "Experts League" on NFL.com.
- Crosby was also available recently in most leagues; Don't sleep on your kickers, I say that without a hint of irony despite continuing to ride Seabass every week. But seriously, did you think the Raiders would score so many touchdowns?
Defense
- Not to pile on the Eagles this week, but if you have the chance to start a defense going against Matt Barkley, you have to do it. Or even better, going against Case Keenum.
