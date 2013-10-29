Weekly rankings: Brady's winning, just not in fantasy

Published: Oct 29, 2013 at 06:00 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

You were implored just last Friday to not give up on Tom Brady here in my Like/Dislike column. Yeah, sorry about that. However, in my defense, I gave you a spot-on prediction of John Cena beating Damien Sandow when the youngster cashed in his "Money in the Bank" briefcase. So if you started Cena in your "Hell in a Cell" fantasy league and benched Sandow, you were really on to something. Though, I feel that's a pretty small audience.

And I guess this is my way of deflecting any talk of Tom Brady, who had another miserable fantasy start for New England. And it's important to point out while Brady seems like he's having one of the most miserable starts of his career, his team is 6-2. But your fantasy team likely isn't if you've started Brady this season.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers for Brady this year.

*Ranked among 7 worst quarterbacks this season

It's not pretty, no matter how you look at it. The Patriots have the Steelers this week. The Steelers had given up the fourth-fewest points to quarterbacks headed into Week 8. I make the distinction there because the Steelers gave a up a lot of points to Terrelle Pryor this week and if you've seen Brady scramble this year, well, he's not going to take off and rush for 100 yards against the Steelers.

That much, I know.

Speaking of which, I will start Pryor over Brady this week. (I hope that waiver claim in my League of Record goes through.) I will even tuck him in behind Red Dalton and Matt Ryan this week. But I'm not ready to have him behind Alex Smith. Seriously, every time I trust Alex Smith, he burns me.

Quarterbacks

  1. Drew Brees
    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. Andrew Luck
    3. Philip Rivers
    4. Cam Newton
    5. Tony Romo
    6. Russell Wilson
    7. Terrelle Pryor
    8. Andy Dalton
    9. Matt Ryan
    10. Tom Brady
    11. Robert Griffin III
    12. Alex Smith
    13. Jake Locker
    14. Ben Roethlisberger
    15. Geno Smith
    16. Josh McCown
    17. Christian Ponder
    18. Joe Flacco
    19. Ryan Tannehill

UPDATE: I'm moving RG3 down the list until practices start this week. I'll have a full explanation in Like/dislike this week.

  • Cam Newton has been great against the Falcons over the years. Newton had six total touchdowns against Atlanta last year. He had 202 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. And the Falcons defense is worse this year.
  • Josh McCown could be a crazy sleeper play. But in 82 road games against the Packers, the Bears have had only one quarterback throw for more than 300 yards. Only one!

Running backs

  1. Eddie Lacy
    1. Adrian Peterson
    2. Jamaal Charles
    3. Matt Forte
    4. LeSean McCoy
    5. Marshawn Lynch
    6. Alfred Morris
    7. Le'Veon Bell
    8. Ray Rice
    9. Darren McFadden
    10. Arian Foster
    11. Stevan Ridley
    12. Zac Stacy
    13. Ryan Mathews
    14. Gio Bernard
    15. Chris Johnson
    16. DeMarco Murray
    17. Fred Jackson
    18. Danny Woodhead
    19. Pierre Thomas
    20. Darren Sproles
    21. DeAngelo Williams
    22. Trent Richardson
    23. Steven Jackson
    24. Mike Tolbert
    25. Joseph Randle
    26. Mike James
    27. Lamar Miller
    28. Roy Helu
    29. Brandon Bolden
  • I might have gone a little overboard with Lacy this week. However, the Bears defense is so banged up, Lacy might go for 200 rushing yards.
  • Stacy had a great game against the rugged Seahawks defense. But here's a tidbit for you: the Seahawks have allowed 100 rush yards in seven of their last eight road games. Remember that next time one of your aces plays the Hawks D at home.

Wide receivers

  1. Jordy Nelson
    1. Brandon Marshall
    2. Dez Bryant
    3. A.J. Green
    4. Keenan Allen
    5. Josh Gordon
    6. Vincent Jackson
    7. Denarius Moore
    8. Antonio Brown
    9. Percy Harvin
    10. Harry Douglas
    11. Pierre Garcon
    12. Steve Smith
    13. Terrance Williams
    14. Andre Johnson
    15. T.Y. Hilton
    16. DeSean Jackson
    17. Torrey Smith
    18. Kendall Wright
    19. Jarrett Boykin
    20. Danny Amendola
    21. Marques Colston
    22. Mike Wallace
    23. Steve Johnson
    24. Emmanuel Sanders
    25. Brian Hartline
    26. Greg Jennings
    27. Golden Tate
    28. Alshon Jeffery
    29. Dexter McCluster
  • Nelson is the most consistent receiver going this week with Megatron on a bye.
  • Remember to put Allen back in your lineups after a bye last week. I really like this matchup against the Redskins, who have had trouble stopping receivers. Well, pretty much stopping anybody, to be truthful.
  • McCluster is a WR on the NFL.com game, because he is listed as such on the Chiefs depth chart. So don't blame us.

Tight Ends

  1. Jimmy Graham
    1. Rob Gronkowski
    2. Jordan Cameron
    3. Jordan Reed
    4. Antonio Gates
    5. Tony Gonzalez
    6. Martellus Bennett
    7. Greg Olsen
    8. Jason Witten
    9. Timothy Wright
  • Jimmy Graham on one leg is better than every tight end on two legs. Literally.

Kickers

  1. Sebastian Janikowski
    1. Dan Bailey
    2. Steven Hauschka
    3. Mason Crosby
    4. Stephen Gostkowski
    5. Garrett Hartley
    6. Graham Gano
    7. Adam Vinatieri
    8. Nick Novak
    9. Mike Nugent
  • Bailey might be available in your leagues. He was in our "Experts League" on NFL.com.
  • Crosby was also available recently in most leagues; Don't sleep on your kickers, I say that without a hint of irony despite continuing to ride Seabass every week. But seriously, did you think the Raiders would score so many touchdowns?

Defense

  1. Seattle Seahawks
    1. Kansas City Chiefs
    2. Indianapolis Colts
    3. Carolina Panthers
    4. Oakland Raiders
    5. Dallas Cowboys
    6. New Orleans Saints
    7. Cincinnati Bengals
    8. Tennessee Titans
    9. New England Patriots
  • Not to pile on the Eagles this week, but if you have the chance to start a defense going against Matt Barkley, you have to do it. Or even better, going against Case Keenum.

Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!

