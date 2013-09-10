Weekly Rankings: A.J. Green takes over at No. 1

If you didn't win in Week 1 of your fantasy season, well, the season is over. Our research has shown that 90 percent of people who lose in Week 1 don't make the fantasy playoffs. And you should also know that I'm totally kidding about that. You're good. It's one week, you'll be fine. Well, my team in my League of Record will not be fine. Odds are, though, your team will be very good.
So now while you're either riding high on a nice victory or still stung by a harrowing loss, it's Turn the Page Tuesday and time to look at the way-too-soon rankings for Week 2. Understand a lot can change during the week as the players return to practice on Wednesday. Though the Patriots and Jets will square off on Thursday night, right on NFL Network. Be sure to check that out! In any event, let's get to the rankings.
Quarterbacks
- Peyton Manning
- Peyton Manning might not throw for seven touchdowns again. But you know what? He just might. He's the top fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season.
- Matt Schaub has historically played well against the Titans. He's had 17 touchdown passes and just two turnovers in eight games against Tennessee. He's thrown at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games against the Titans.
Running backs
- Adrian Peterson
- LeSean McCoy
- Jamaal Charles
- Doug Martin
- Reggie Bush
- Ray Rice
- Marshawn Lynch
- Trent Richardson
- Steven Jackson
- Alfred Morris
- Arian Foster
- Matt Forte
- C.J. Spiller
- Stevan Ridley
- Maurice Jones-Drew
- Darren McFadden
- DeAngelo Williams
- Chris Johnson
- Frank Gore
- DeMarco Murray
- Eddie Lacy
- Daryl Richardson
- Darren Sproles
- Ryan Mathews
- Rashard Mendenhall
- David Wilson
- Lamar Miller
- BenJarvus Green-Ellis
- Ben Tate
- Joique Bell
- Bryce Brown
- Ahmad Bradshaw
- Giovani Bernard
- Montee Ball
- Fred Jackson
- Chris Ivory
- Pierre Thomas
- Mark Ingram
- Knowshon Moreno
- Danny Woodhead
- I might already be in love with Chip Kelly and his new offense. I don't care if they take the entire second half off if his team continues to put up a first half like that.
- Matt Forte has struggled in his career against the Vikings and he's been held without a rushing touchdown in the last eight meetings between the two teams. But remember, that was when he was getting yanked out at the goal line. Times have changed. And let's be honest, you can't bench him.
Young TEs lead waiver picks
QBs were strong in Week 1, but two young tight ends caught Michael Fabiano's eye as hot waiver wire options. More ...
- Chris Johnson has been shut down by the Texans in the past. And let's be honest, the Texans shut down a lot of running backs.
- Still no real clarity to the Saints' running back situation. Still handicapping Pierre Thomas to be the leader at some point. Just hasn't happened yet.
Wide receivers
- A.J. Green
- Calvin Johnson
- Demaryius Thomas
- Larry Fitzgerald
- Brandon Marshall
- Julio Jones
- Randall Cobb
- Dez Bryant
- DeSean Jackson
- Anquan Boldin
- Reggie Wayne
- Wes Welker
- Jordy Nelson
- Andre Johnson
- Victor Cruz
- Vincent Jackson
- Marques Colston
- Pierre Garcon
- Danny Amendola
- Hakeem Nicks
- Antonio Brown
- Dwayne Bowe
- Steve Smith
- Torrey Smith
- Cecil Shorts
- Eric Decker
- Miles Austin
- Steve Johnson
- Mike Wallace
- Mike Williams
- Roddy White
- Julian Edelman
- Harry Douglas
- T.Y. Hilton
- Tavon Austin
- Michael Floyd
- Lance Moore
- Greg Jennings
- Brian Hartline
- Kenbrell Thompkins
- Golden Tate
- Emmanuel Sanders
- Denarius Moore
- Chris Givens
- Alshon Jeffery
- Marlon Brown
- Vincent Brown
- James Jones
- Andre Roberts
- Kenny Stills
- DeAndre Hopkins
- Sidney Rice
- Kenny Britt
- Rod Streater
- Greg Little
- Malcom Floyd
- Rueben Randle
- Nate Washington
- Mohamed Sanu
- Jerome Simpson
- I'm about to be excommunicated from the ranks of fantasy football for not having Calvin Johnson as the top guy. But A.J. Green is just too good. He's on fire.
- Julian Edelman has value as long as Rob Gronkowski is out. But the moment Gronk comes back, it evaporates.
Tight ends
- Vernon Davis
- Jimmy Graham
- Jason Witten
- Jordan Cameron
- Tony Gonzalez
- Julius Thomas
- Jared Cook
- Greg Olsen
- Brandon Myers
- Jermichael Finley
- Kyle Rudolph
- Brandon Pettigrew
- Owen Daniels
- Brent Celek
- Martellus Bennett
- Fred Davis
- Tyler Eifert
- Dwayne Allen
- Jermaine Gresham
- Kellen Winslow
- Marcedes Lewis
- Coby Fleener
- Dallas Clark
- Antonio Gates
- Vernon Davis is going to be my top-ranked tight end until he's not. Which really says nothing, but he's on the cusp of having one of the greatest seasons by a tight end.
- Julius Thomas has way too many targets to compete with in Denver. So don't chase the fantasy points. That said, he's still a TE1 in most leagues.
Kickers
- I repeat: Seabass!
Defense
- New England Patriots
- Chicago Bears
- Houston Texans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Oakland Raiders
- San Francisco 49ers
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Denver Broncos
- Seattle Seahawks
- Arizona Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Dallas Cowboys
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
- Detroit Lions
- Green Bay Packers
- Miami Dolphins
- Carolina Panthers
- Minnesota Vikings
- New York Giants
- St. Louis FC
- Atlanta Falcons
- Philadelphia Eagles
Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!