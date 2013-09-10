 Skip to main content
Weekly Rankings: A.J. Green takes over at No. 1

Published: Sep 10, 2013 at 06:36 AM
Adam Rank

NFL.com Writer

If you didn't win in Week 1 of your fantasy season, well, the season is over. Our research has shown that 90 percent of people who lose in Week 1 don't make the fantasy playoffs. And you should also know that I'm totally kidding about that. You're good. It's one week, you'll be fine. Well, my team in my League of Record will not be fine. Odds are, though, your team will be very good.

So now while you're either riding high on a nice victory or still stung by a harrowing loss, it's Turn the Page Tuesday and time to look at the way-too-soon rankings for Week 2. Understand a lot can change during the week as the players return to practice on Wednesday. Though the Patriots and Jets will square off on Thursday night, right on NFL Network. Be sure to check that out! In any event, let's get to the rankings.

Quarterbacks

  1. Peyton Manning
    1. Aaron Rodgers
    2. Drew Brees
    3. Colin Kaepernick
    4. Matt Ryan
    5. Andrew Luck
    6. Tom Brady
    7. Matthew Stafford
    8. Robert Griffin III
    9. Cam Newton
    10. Tony Romo
    11. Matt Schaub
    12. Russell Wilson
    13. Terrelle Pryor
    14. Michael Vick
    15. Jay Cutler
    16. Carson Palmer
    17. Eli Manning
    18. Alex Smith
    19. EJ Manuel
    20. Philip Rivers
    21. Joe Flacco
    22. Sam Bradford
    23. Ryan Tannehill
  • Peyton Manning might not throw for seven touchdowns again. But you know what? He just might. He's the top fantasy quarterback for the rest of the season.
  • Moved Andy Luck ahead of Tom Brady this week. Brady has thrown for a touchdown or less in eight of his last 10 games against the Jets. Think about that if you have a better option -- which you probably don't. Talk to me on Thursday to see if I've changed my mind at all.
  • Matt Schaub has historically played well against the Titans. He's had 17 touchdown passes and just two turnovers in eight games against Tennessee. He's thrown at least two touchdown passes in seven consecutive games against the Titans.

Running backs

  1. Adrian Peterson
    1. LeSean McCoy
    2. Jamaal Charles
    3. Doug Martin
    4. Reggie Bush
    5. Ray Rice
    6. Marshawn Lynch
    7. Trent Richardson
    8. Steven Jackson
    9. Alfred Morris
    10. Arian Foster
    11. Matt Forte
    12. C.J. Spiller
    13. Stevan Ridley
    14. Maurice Jones-Drew
    15. Darren McFadden
    16. DeAngelo Williams
    17. Chris Johnson
    18. Frank Gore
    19. DeMarco Murray
    20. Eddie Lacy
    21. Daryl Richardson
    22. Darren Sproles
    23. Ryan Mathews
    24. Rashard Mendenhall
    25. David Wilson
    26. Lamar Miller
    27. BenJarvus Green-Ellis
    28. Ben Tate
    29. Joique Bell
    30. Bryce Brown
    31. Ahmad Bradshaw
    32. Giovani Bernard
    33. Montee Ball
    34. Fred Jackson
    35. Chris Ivory
    36. Pierre Thomas
    37. Mark Ingram
    38. Knowshon Moreno
    39. Danny Woodhead
  • I might already be in love with Chip Kelly and his new offense. I don't care if they take the entire second half off if his team continues to put up a first half like that.
  • Matt Forte has struggled in his career against the Vikings and he's been held without a rushing touchdown in the last eight meetings between the two teams. But remember, that was when he was getting yanked out at the goal line. Times have changed. And let's be honest, you can't bench him.

  • Chris Johnson has been shut down by the Texans in the past. And let's be honest, the Texans shut down a lot of running backs.
  • Still no real clarity to the Saints' running back situation. Still handicapping Pierre Thomas to be the leader at some point. Just hasn't happened yet.
  • We've talked about Bryce Brown being a nice flex option at times. He's worth keeping an eye on.

Wide receivers

  1. A.J. Green
    1. Calvin Johnson
    2. Demaryius Thomas
    3. Larry Fitzgerald
    4. Brandon Marshall
    5. Julio Jones
    6. Randall Cobb
    7. Dez Bryant
    8. DeSean Jackson
    9. Anquan Boldin
    10. Reggie Wayne
    11. Wes Welker
    12. Jordy Nelson
    13. Andre Johnson
    14. Victor Cruz
    15. Vincent Jackson
    16. Marques Colston
    17. Pierre Garcon
    18. Danny Amendola
    19. Hakeem Nicks
    20. Antonio Brown
    21. Dwayne Bowe
    22. Steve Smith
    23. Torrey Smith
    24. Cecil Shorts
    25. Eric Decker
    26. Miles Austin
    27. Steve Johnson
    28. Mike Wallace
    29. Mike Williams
    30. Roddy White
    31. Julian Edelman
    32. Harry Douglas
    33. T.Y. Hilton
    34. Tavon Austin
    35. Michael Floyd
    36. Lance Moore
    37. Greg Jennings
    38. Brian Hartline
    39. Kenbrell Thompkins
    40. Golden Tate
    41. Emmanuel Sanders
    42. Denarius Moore
    43. Chris Givens
    44. Alshon Jeffery
    45. Marlon Brown
    46. Vincent Brown
    47. James Jones
    48. Andre Roberts
    49. Kenny Stills
    50. DeAndre Hopkins
    51. Sidney Rice
    52. Kenny Britt
    53. Rod Streater
    54. Greg Little
    55. Malcom Floyd
    56. Rueben Randle
    57. Nate Washington
    58. Mohamed Sanu
    59. Jerome Simpson
  • Andre Johnson has been held below 80 receiving yards in six consecutive games against the Titans.
  • Marques Colston has just two touchdown in his last 10 games against the Bucs.

Tight ends

  1. Vernon Davis
    1. Jimmy Graham
    2. Jason Witten
    3. Jordan Cameron
    4. Tony Gonzalez
    5. Julius Thomas
    6. Jared Cook
    7. Greg Olsen
    8. Brandon Myers
    9. Jermichael Finley
    10. Kyle Rudolph
    11. Brandon Pettigrew
    12. Owen Daniels
    13. Brent Celek
    14. Martellus Bennett
    15. Fred Davis
    16. Tyler Eifert
    17. Dwayne Allen
    18. Jermaine Gresham
    19. Kellen Winslow
    20. Marcedes Lewis
    21. Coby Fleener
    22. Dallas Clark
    23. Antonio Gates
  • Vernon Davis is going to be my top-ranked tight end until he's not. Which really says nothing, but he's on the cusp of having one of the greatest seasons by a tight end.
  • Julius Thomas has way too many targets to compete with in Denver. So don't chase the fantasy points. That said, he's still a TE1 in most leagues.

Kickers

  1. Sebastian Janikowski
    1. Phil Dawson
    2. Matt Bryant
    3. Matt Prater
    4. Justin Tucker
    5. Stephen Gostkowski
    6. Garrett Hartley
    7. Greg Zuerlein
    8. Josh Brown
    9. Blair Walsh
    10. Randy Bullock
    11. Alex Henery
    12. Steven Hauschka
    13. Dan Bailey
    14. David Akers
    15. Kai Forbath
    16. Robbie Gould
    17. Mason Crosby
    18. Adam Vinatieri
    19. Caleb Sturgis
  • I repeat: Seabass!

Defense

  1. New England Patriots
    1. Chicago Bears
    2. Houston Texans
    3. Kansas City Chiefs
    4. Oakland Raiders
    5. San Francisco 49ers
    6. Cincinnati Bengals
    7. Denver Broncos
    8. Seattle Seahawks
    9. Arizona Cardinals
    10. Pittsburgh Steelers
    11. Dallas Cowboys
    12. Baltimore Ravens
    13. Indianapolis Colts
    14. New Orleans Saints
    15. Detroit Lions
    16. Green Bay Packers
    17. Miami Dolphins
    18. Carolina Panthers
    19. Minnesota Vikings
    20. New York Giants
    21. St. Louis FC
    22. Atlanta Falcons
    23. Philadelphia Eagles

Did you know that Adam Rank won last year's Expert's League title? Oh that's right, it's like the only thing he ever talks about. Well congratulations, Rank. You finally did something. What have you done for us lately? Let's worry about 2013 and stop living in the past. Typical Lakers fan, am I right? Oh, if you found this useful (as if) check him out on the latest "Dave Dameshek Football Program". And follow him on Twitter, please. He's taking us to lunch if he gets 17 more Twitter followers today. And we only got 15 the last time, so step up fantasy enthusiasts!

