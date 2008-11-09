Weekend recap: Titans refuse to lose, improve to 9-0

Published: Nov 09, 2008 at 04:42 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW