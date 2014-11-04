Around the NFL

Week 9 winners and losers

Published: Nov 04, 2014 at 03:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

No team had a worse loss in Week 9 than the San Francisco 49ers, and it wasn't just because of the excruciating ending. A home game against St. Louis is one they should win during a schedule that has very few easy moments. If they don't bounce back Sunday in New Orleans, there should be pieces of the sky falling in San Francisco.

The 49ers have a losing record in the NFC West and a 3-3 record in the NFC. They've lost two home games to teams that are currently 3-5. Jim Harbaugh's 49ers have never lost more than four games in a season, and they could be to five losses by mid-November.

Mark Sanchez

They can point to reinforcements arriving on the roster soon, but this team desperately needs wins now before it's too late. The Niners' offense looked better on paper in the offseason and Colin Kaepernick is a year older, but their scoring has plummeted. The offensive line has declined. They have enough talent to go on a run, but it needs to start Sunday. The loss against the Rams removed their margin for error.

Here's a look at some of the other winners and losers from Week 9:

Going Up

Mark Sanchez: He's taking over the quarterback-proof offense. Nick Foles hasn't played well at all this year, and the Eagles are still in the top four in yards and points. Next stop: Matt Flynn free agent contract land!

Sanchez will take the Eagles' job for six to eight weeks. They don't play a pass defense ranked in the top 12 of Football Outsiders' DVOA in that entire time. It wouldn't be a surprise if Sanchez keeps the job into the playoffs.

Vikings defensive line:Mike Zimmer is having an immediate impact in Minnesota. Everson Griffen has been one of the best defensive linemen in the league over the last three weeks, disrupting plays from the inside and out. Anthony Barr is a strong Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate, making a few game-changing plays each week. Second-year player Sharrif Floyd is enjoying the best stretch of his career. This team isn't playoff-caliber yet, but they have a great foundation to build off.

Arizona's secondary: Brandon Weeden's presence was a big factor in Dez Bryant's goose egg Sunday until garbage time, but more credit should be given to Patrick Peterson. Dez and Peterson engaged in a battle every passing down, and Peterson came out on the winning end. The officials allowed a physical style, possibly because Bryant was giving as much as he got.

Tyrann Mathieulooks like his 2013 self again, making instinctive plays in the back end. Throw in a revived season from Antonio Cromartie, and this should be one of the best defensive backfields in the league.

Moving down

AFC South defenses: Good luck with dealing with Andrew Luck for the next decade. Rookie receiver Donte Moncriefis going to be a problem and has the look of a future No. 1 receiver. It's scary to add him to the mix with T.Y. Hilton, Dwayne Allen and Coby Fleener. This young Colts core -- already the league leaders in points and yards -- could be together for a while.

Dallas Cowboys offensive line: It was just one week, but the Cardinals' defensive line won the battle up front, especially in the middle. This wasn't about the Cardinals "stacking the box" or Dallas missing their worst two starters Ronald Leary or Doug Free. Cardinals nose tackle Dan Williams and defensive end Calais Campbellcontrolled the game in the middle against Dallas' usual starters.

September memories of the Patriots: It's like the first month of the season never happened. I've been slow to let go of an entire month's worth of tape and stats back when New England had one of the worst passing games of the league, but those games truly don't matter now. The NFL season is all about adjustments, and Tom Brady authored a similar turnaround last season, although it happened earlier this time. The Patriots are now the second-highest scoring team in the league, and it's time to forget those first impressions.

Optimism in Cleveland: Perhaps it's because I sit across from a lifelong Browns fan, but there is an impending sense of doom with this team considering they are a surprising 5-3.

Brian Hoyer is not equipped to carry a team, and the running game has completely vanished since Alex Mack's injury. They essentially played the worst three teams in the league in a row and didn't look much better than any one of them. The defense needs to rally with the softest part of their schedule in the rearview mirror.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from an action-packed Week 9. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys OT Tyler Smith feels more 'comfortable and acclimated' heading into second season

After starting in every game in 2022 for Dallas, Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Smith says he's feeling more "comfortable and acclimated" heading into his second season.

news

Free-agent TE Marcedes Lewis waiting for call from team to play 18th NFL season: 'I just want to compete'

Few players can claim to have spent more time in the NFL than Marcedes Lewis, who tied the record for most seasons by a tight end with his 17th year in 2022. But Lewis is not ready to hang up the cleats just yet, and said this week that he's just waiting for the opportunity to present itself for him to join a team for an 18th year.

news

Jaguars running backs coach expects RB Travis Etienne to improve in year three, wants consistency

After battling an injury that cost him his rookie year, Jaguars running back Travis Etienne is expected to make real improvement going into his third year in the league.

news

Giants TE Darren Waller 'not totally shocked' by trade from Raiders, 'excited' about winning in New York

After spending five seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants tight end Darren Waller says he wasn't "totally shocked" by the trade this offseason.

news

Texans CB Derek Stingley Jr. 'seeing the whole field at a faster rate' heading into second year

After a rookie year that started off promising before injuries derailed his season, Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. said that he noticed he's improved and gotten stronger heading into Year 2: "I'm seeing the whole field at a faster rate."

news

Vikings RB Alexander Mattison looking to 'maximize' new role

Ahead of a potential breakout season in 2023, Vikings RB Alexander Mattison said he's taking the appropriate measures this offseason to ensure he's ready for a featured role.

news

'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Though she's been bombarded by recognition, Team Mexico's Diana Flores becoming the first flag football player -- female or male -- to have artifacts in the Hall of Fame is a true honor.

news

James Cook confident he will be starting RB for Bills in 2023, hopes to emulate brother Dalvin Cook

Bills running back James Cook is walking, well, more like running into the new season with the confidence that he will be starting for Buffalo, while also setting goals that emulate the work of his older brother Dalvin Cook.

news

Former Jaguars DE Austen Lane set to make official UFC debut back in Jacksonville

Former Jaguars defensive end Austen Lane will return to action in Duval on Saturday. This time around, however, he'll be making his official Ultimate Fighting Championship debut when he toes the line with Justin Tafa in a heavyweight scrap on UFC on ABC 5.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, June 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Free-agent RB Dalvin Cook wants to 'help somebody win and get over the hump'

Dalvin Cook goes into detail about his mindset as a free agent and how he fits into one potential destination in Miami, where he says the Dolphins offense is an ideal scheme fit.

news

NFL owners meeting July 20 to potentially vote on Commanders sale

The NFL scheduled a special league meeting for July 20 in which owners will consider and potentially vote on the Washington Commanders' sale to a group led by Josh Harris, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More