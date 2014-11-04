Week 9 winners and losers

September memories of the Patriots: It's like the first month of the season never happened. I've been slow to let go of an entire month's worth of tape and stats back when New England had one of the worst passing games of the league, but those games truly don't matter now. The NFL season is all about adjustments, and Tom Brady authored a similar turnaround last season, although it happened earlier this time. The Patriots are now the second-highest scoring team in the league, and it's time to forget those first impressions.