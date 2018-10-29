Week 9 Waiver Wire Deep Dive: Stash Courtland Sutton

Carlos Hyde played on 44 percent of Jags' snaps in their Week 8 loss in London, now has an off date in Week 9, and Leonard Fournette (hamstring) is "on track" to return in Week 10. Jacksonville's backfield was as straight-forward as possible in the preseason but has quickly devolved into a nightmare for fantasy managers. Hyde saw just six carries in Week 8 while T.J. Yeldon handled most of the passing down work when the Jags fell behind. Per PFF's charts, Hyde ran just ten routes (two targets) against the Eagles while Yeldon ran 25 (nine targets). It's unfortunate after a great start to the year in Cleveland, but Hyde no longer needs to be on rosters in 10-team leagues.