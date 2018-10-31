Week 9 TNF fantasy preview

Published: Oct 31, 2018 at 04:11 AM
Marcus_Grant-_1400x1000
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Analyst

Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Raiders

Derek Carr: Stream
Doug Martin: Flex
Jalen Richard: Flex
Jordy Nelson: Sleeper
Martavis Bryant: Beware
Seth Roberts: Deep sleeper
Jared Cook: Start
Raiders DST: Sit

The Raiders offense woke up last week ... kinda. Derek Carr had arguably his best game of the season against the Colts and gets an even more favorable matchup this week versus the 49ers. With six quarterbacks on a bye, Carr is worth a look as a streamer in lineups. The same goes for the running back duo of Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, who both produced solid totals last week. Things are a little stickier with the wide receivers. Last week, it was Seth Roberts and Brandon LaFell doing most of the work while Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant were silent. The good news is that Jared Cook appears to be back on the radar again. As always, you can avoid the Raiders defense.

49ers

C.J. Beathard: Beware
Nick Mullens: Sit
Matt Breida: Flex
Raheem Mostert: Deep sleeper
Marquise Goodwin: Flex
Pierre Garcon: Sit
George Kittle: Start
49ers DST: Sit

The Niners offense has maintained a couple of startable options with George Kittle and Marquise Goodwin still producing even with C.J. Beathard under center. The bad news is that Beathard (wrist) might not be available this week, turning things over instead to Nick Mullens. That could put a damper on everyone else in this offense. It appears that The Indestructible Matt Breida will once again play, which could once again keep Raheem Mostert down. Beyond that, it's hard to make a case for any other 49ers to be in your lineup this week.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who is already counting down the days until Spring Training. Tell him about your post-winter plans via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

How to watch Super Bowl LVIII in the UK

Watch the greatest game on earth on ITV, Sky Sports and NFL Game Pass on DAZN
news

Niners WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder) feeling better, won't practice Wednesday 

49ers receiver Deebo Samuel won't practice Wednesday while dealing with a shoulder injury. Kyle Shanahan noted that Samuel is "feeling better," but offered no further indication about his status for the NFC Championship Game against the Detroit Lions. 
news

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ahead of playoff matchup with Ravens' Lamar Jackson: 'He's going to be the MVP for a reason'

Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Chiefs and Ravens marks the first time in NFL history two former league MVPs both under the age of 30 will face off in a playoff game. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are praising each other ahead of time.
news

Ravens LB Roquan Smith on facing Patrick Mahomes: He's an elite QB, but we're an elite defense

The Baltimore Ravens matchup against Patrick Mahomes will be one key's to determining who goes to the Super Bowl. Roquan Smith, to his credit, isn't shying away from the task of stopping the Chiefs superstar QB.