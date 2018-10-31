Week 9 TNF fantasy preview

The Raiders offense woke up last week ... kinda. Derek Carr had arguably his best game of the season against the Colts and gets an even more favorable matchup this week versus the 49ers. With six quarterbacks on a bye, Carr is worth a look as a streamer in lineups. The same goes for the running back duo of Doug Martin and Jalen Richard, who both produced solid totals last week. Things are a little stickier with the wide receivers. Last week, it was Seth Roberts and Brandon LaFell doing most of the work while Jordy Nelson and Martavis Bryant were silent. The good news is that Jared Cook appears to be back on the radar again. As always, you can avoid the Raiders defense.