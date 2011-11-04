Week 9 storylines: Can four teams continue turnarounds?

What is amazing about the Steelers is that they have had to overcome many injuries and plug in young, inexperienced players in the process. Wide receivers Antonio Brown and Emmanuel Sanders have stepped up to the plate while Hines Ward has been out, and many think the offense is more dangerous now. Rookie Marcus Gilbert has been pressed into duty with all the offensive line injuries and may never give his job back. Ziggy Hood made the transition from defensive end appear seamless, and corner Keenan Lewis is an upgrade over Bryant McFadden. With all the injuries at linebacker, get ready to see Stevenson Sylvester and even Chris Carter play important roles. Never heard of these guys? Well, tune in Sunday night to see the 'new' Steelers.