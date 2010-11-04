Week 9 offers chance for teams with something to prove

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler is being sacked at an alarming rate of once every 7.7 pass attempts, not to mention all the hits he endures after and during throws. He is on pace for 62 sacks, that's if he's upright by season's end. Chicago is coming off a bye where it tried to solve some of the protection issues. The Bills only have 11 sacks and get to the quarterback once every 18.5 pass plays. The Bears have lost two in a row and feel a shot at the division and playoffs slipping away. This game, in Toronto, should tell us all we need to know about the rest of the Bears' season.