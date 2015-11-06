Week 9 Notebook: Todd Gurley rewarding Rams' calculated risk

1) Lions' changes prove to be seismic. The veil of uncertainty surrounding Detroit owner Martha Ford was lifted on Thursday with an emphatic boom -- as team president Tom Lewand (a team employee for 19 years) and GM Martin Mayhew (with the organization since 2001) were shown the door . Ford's son, Bill Jr., was expected by many to move into a commanding role when his father, William Clay Ford, passed in 2014. Instead, he shifted his focus to the family's auto business and his mother took control of the Lions. And that meant, to those in the building, not to bet on anything going forward, because Martha Ford hadn't just been an unknown to many in league circles, she was also hard to peg personally for those working for her. One executive for an NFC rival said on Thursday, "I don't know anyone who knows her. I don't know who's gonna give her counsel on these decisions. Maybe the league?" An AFC exec simply said Ford has come off as "very nice" but echoed his counterpart's sentiments in saying he had very little knowledge of her personally. What we do know is she's very sharp, and has been out front at league events for the franchise, listening and taking in what's going on, but generally keeping a very quiet presence. And one other thing that's for sure: Whoever gets control of the Lions' football operation next will have challenges. Matthew Stafford's cap number for 2016 is $22.5 million, and Calvin Johnson's will be a shade over $24 million for a season during which he'll turn 31. Add those to the next four highest cap numbers, and you have a half-dozen guys counting for more than $76 million, with the cap expected to be roughly double that next year. Of course, there's a good chance there'll be a new coach, in addition to replacements for Lewand and Mayhew, though replacing Jim Caldwell in-season would be tougher following Caldwell's gutting of the offensive staff last week. Looking past that, the broader bottom line here: Detroit's been a cushy NFL locale for a lot of people for a long time, and the shakeup of the last 10 days is a good sign that could be changing.