Week 9 NFL MVP tracker: Bengals' Joe Burrow leads race at midpoint of 2026 season
We’ve passed the halfway mark of the 2026 campaign, and quarterbacks have officially fully taken over the MVP discussion.
We’ve seen some ridiculously high-level quarterback play recently, from Joe Burrow dicing up defenses like a Top Chef on deadline to Jordan Love dive-bombing opponents into oblivion.
This week, I wanted to do something different with our MVP tracker. We’re going to highlight one play that illustrates why each QB is an MVP candidate.
Sidenote before y'all get #MadOnline: It’s not necessarily the QB's best play of the season -- beyond that being wholly subjective, I wanted to highlight traits that were indicative of their otherworldly play.
Now, let's get to the rankings.
MVP RANKINGS
Burrow leaps to the top of the rankings this week after an unbelievable month of football, tossing 16 TDs while completing 75% of his passes. Cool Joe is killing it. One of those TDs was this rip to Ja’Marr Chase against Tennessee in Week 8. It’s pure Burrow. From the jump, Burrow knew he wanted Chase deep. He just needed time and to move that safety first. Twice he looked left, hopping up through the pocket out of traffic while still playing coy, then zipped the pigskin on a rope like Thor tossing his hammer (without crossing the line of scrimmage, mind you). The pocket presence. The mobility. The cannon. Cool Joe.
Like every QB, Allen found it rough sledding against Brian Flores' D until the Bills pulled away late Monday night. Dropping one spot this week is more about Burrow’s play than Allen's right now. These two could easily flip-flop by the week. Allen does more than any QB to carry his team to victory, even in less-than-ideal circumstances. I didn’t need to get tricky with his highlight. The flip TD against the Raiders was instant MVP fodder. It’s everything Allen. He glides through a crumbling pocket and through a defender like he’s a gnat, then begins to scamper and sucks FIVE defenders to his face, freeing up a wide-open Keon Coleman. I’m not sure any other QB sucks up Coleman’s defender the way Allen does. His gravity is otherworldly. Then there is having the gonads to make that wild flip in a three-point game on third down with three points in your pocket.
Purdy got back on track after the bye, but there were still some flubs with a backup receiver corps. I truly believe that when veteran Mike Evans returns, Purdy could push the two QBs above. The rapport and trust between the QB and WR were profound, particularly given they don’t have years of experience together. The thing that’s often lost a lot with Purdy is that he excels at the play before the play. The Niners QB might not have gobs of three or four TD days, but the offense rolls because he avoids negatives and makes pinpoint, accurate throws. This play is a third-and-7 in the red zone of a scoreless game in Seattle. In close quarters against one of the league's best defenses, Purdy avoids putting the ball in danger on the slant to George Kittle. As he does so well, the QB buys time, slips the pocket, resets his feet and zips a dime to Evans on the sideline to move the chains -- a play that Next Gen Stats gave an 18.6% completion probability. One play later, Evans scores a 2-yard TD. Not panicking on the play before the score earned the Niners four extra points in an eventual three-point win.
Lawrence has as many "that took onions" completions as anyone in the league. The number of times this season Lawrence has successfully let it rip right into coverage has been astounding. It’s not the "no, no, no, what are you doing? ... Yes! What a play!" that Josh Allen might bring to the table. Instead, in the structure of the offense. Lawrence simply does not give a hoot that the window to make a throw is minuscule. He’s confident he can hit the pebble-sized bullseye. More often than not, he has this year. This throw against the Ravens made me vocally yelp. It looked like a sure interception upon the release. Nope, just your normal first-and-15 rip over the middle between three defenders to Brenton Strange in a window even a Hobbit would think is small. Lawrence’s confidence in making these throws shows he’s taken his game to the next level under Liam Coen. That confidence has the Jags as Super Bowl contenders.
The newcomer to this list will have to work his way up after some wobbly early-season performances, but there is zero question Love is playing like a madman. There is no shot the QB isn’t willing to take. At times it feels like the Packers don’t have a pass under 15-air yards in the playbook. If I had Matthew Golden and Christian Watson cooking DBs, I’d probably launch bombs too. Sometimes when they don’t click (or the WR drops the pass), it can get ugly (i.e., 1-of-6 on 20-plus-yard passes with an INT vs. Detroit). When they’re hitting, however, defenses are at their mercy. I could've chosen numerous plays from Sunday’s demolition of the Patriots, but I wanted to highlight this one in the destruction of the Bears. It’s quintessential Love. After a defensive INT, the QB hunts a big play. With the right side of his offensive line crumbling, and a running back unable to offer much help, Love knows he’s going to get walloped. He couldn’t give a flying football. He stands in, takes a shot, and drops it in the bucket, 52.7 air distance downfield to Golden on a play NGS said had a 20% completion probability. Love is fearless, pushing the ball downfield even when he knows he’ll get drilled.
Next in line: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba; Bears QB Caleb Williams; Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs; Chiefs RB Kenneth Walker III; Lions QB Jared Goff
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