Week 9 NFL MVP tracker: Bengals' Joe Burrow leads race at midpoint of 2026 season

We’ve passed the halfway mark of the 2026 campaign, and quarterbacks have officially fully taken over the MVP discussion.

We’ve seen some ridiculously high-level quarterback play recently, from Joe Burrow dicing up defenses like a Top Chef on deadline to Jordan Love dive-bombing opponents into oblivion.

This week, I wanted to do something different with our MVP tracker. We’re going to highlight one play that illustrates why each QB is an MVP candidate.

Sidenote before y'all get #MadOnline: It’s not necessarily the QB's best play of the season -- beyond that being wholly subjective, I wanted to highlight traits that were indicative of their otherworldly play.

Now, let's get to the rankings.