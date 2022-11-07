Week 9 Monday night inactives: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

- WHERE: Caesars Superdome
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Ravens
- WR Tylan Wallace
- RB Gus Edwards
- TE Mark Andrews
- G Ben Cleveland
- LB Josh Bynes
- LB David Ojabo
Two-time All-Pro safety Budda Baker suffered a high ankle sprain and is expected to miss multiple weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Rapoport added the hope is Baker will return in two or three weeks based on the severity of the injury.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to Green Bay on Sunday, but facing his former team isn't adding to his motivation for a win in Week 10.
Bills QB Josh Allen is likely to be limited in the days leading up to Buffalo's Week 10 game against the Vikings, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported that Panthers QB P.J. Walker is expected to get the start Thursday night against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Colts decided to replace their head coach with another former NFL player -- just not the one anyone expected. Longtime Colts center Jeff Saturday has been named interim head coach following the firing of Frank Reich, the team announced Monday.
Giants safety Xavier McKinney suffered a broken hand as a result of an ATV accident during his bye week trip to Cabo, which will keep him sidelined for several weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
The Colts have fired head coach Frank Reich after 3-5-1 start to 2022 season. It's the third major move in as many weeks for a struggling Indy squad that came into the season with postseason aspirations.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Tyreek Hill continues to put up mindboggling numbers in his first season in Mike McDaniel's system. In Sunday's 35-32 victory in Chicago, the Dolphins WR generated seven catches for 143 yards and a touchdown
The Raiders once again dashed out to a big lead only to watch it wither away in yet another loss, collapsing for a 27-20 road loss to the Jaguars. WR Davante Adams said after the game, "There's no reason why we should be losing games like this."
Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks made Monday morning coaching changes after the club's 42-21 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The team fired cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!