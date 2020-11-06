Week 9 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season is upon his.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.
Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons
Broncos: OUT: CB A.J. Bouye (concussion); DOUBTFUL: WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), S Trey Marshall (illness), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), TE Nick Vannett (foot)
Falcons: OUT: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin, illness), CB Jordan Miller (oblique); QUESTIONABLE: WR Calvin Ridley (foot)
Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills
Seahawks: OUT: S Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle)
Bills: OUT: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), C Mitch Morse (concussion), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), RB T.J. Yeldon (back); QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), DE Darryl Johnson (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf)
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts
Ravens: DOUBTFUL: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: WR Devin Duvernay (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (back)
Colts: OUT: WR Ashton Dulin (knee); DOUBTFUL: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), WR Marcus Johnson (knee)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars
Texans: OUT: LB Kyle Emanuel (concussion)
Jaguars: OUT: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Shaquille Quarterman (knee)
Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs
Panthers: DOUBTFUL: T Russell Okung (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), DT Zach Kerr (toe)
Chiefs: OUT: T Mitchell Schwartz (back); QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings
Lions: OUT: WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), S Tracy Walker (foot); QUESTIONABLE: G Joe Dahl (back), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)
Vikings: OUT: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), CB Mark Fields (chest), CB Holton Hill (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Harrison Hand (hamstring)
Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans
Bears: OUT: DT John Jenkins (ankle), C Sam Mustipher (knee), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: TE Cole Kmet (groin)
Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), P Brett Kern (wrist); QUESTIONABLE: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Tye Smith (shoulder)
New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring)
WFT: DOUBTFUL: T Geron Christian (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring)
Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers
Raiders: OUT: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), DE Arden Key (foot); QUESTIONABLE: S Jeff Heath (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness), T Kolton Miller (ankle), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)
Chargers: DOUBTFUL: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), RB Troymaine Pope (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Casey Hayward (not injury related), DE Isaac Rochell (neck), G Trai Turner (groin)
Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals
Dolphins: OUT: RB Matt Breida (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jamal Perry (foot)
Cardinals: OUT: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), LB Ezekiel Turner (toe)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys
Steelers: OUT: DE Tyson Alualu (knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), G Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral); QUESTIONABLE: TE Vance McDonald (illness)
Cowboys: OUT: P Chris Jones (abdomen); QUESTIONABLE: RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), DE Aldon Smith (knee), LB Joe Thomas (wrist)
New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Saints: QUESTIONABLE: WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)
Bucs: OUT: G Ali Marpet (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Godwin (finger)