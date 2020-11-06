Week 9 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Around the NFL

Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season is upon his.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 12 games on Sunday.

Denver Broncos at Atlanta Falcons

Broncos: OUT: CB A.J. Bouye (concussion); DOUBTFUL: WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan (ankle), RB Phillip Lindsay (foot), S Trey Marshall (illness), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), TE Nick Vannett (foot)

Falcons: OUT: DE Dante Fowler (hamstring), DE Takkarist McKinley (groin, illness), CB Jordan Miller (oblique); QUESTIONABLE: WR Calvin Ridley (foot)

Seattle Seahawks at Buffalo Bills

Seahawks: OUT: S Ugochukwu Amadi (hamstring), RB Chris Carson (foot), CB Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle)

Bills: OUT: RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), C Mitch Morse (concussion), CB Josh Norman (hamstring), RB T.J. Yeldon (back); QUESTIONABLE: DT Vernon Butler (groin), T Cody Ford (knee), DE Darryl Johnson (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf)

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis Colts

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: RB Mark Ingram (ankle), WR Chris Moore (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: WR Devin Duvernay (thigh), CB Jimmy Smith (back)

Colts: OUT: WR Ashton Dulin (knee); DOUBTFUL: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin); QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), WR Marcus Johnson (knee)

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars

Texans: OUT: LB Kyle Emanuel (concussion)

Jaguars: OUT: LB Dakota Allen (ankle), QB Gardner Minshew (right thumb), RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB Shaquille Quarterman (knee)

Carolina Panthers at Kansas City Chiefs

Panthers: DOUBTFUL: T Russell Okung (calf); QUESTIONABLE: S Jeremy Chinn (knee), DE Marquis Haynes (shoulder), DT Zach Kerr (toe)

Chiefs: OUT: T Mitchell Schwartz (back); QUESTIONABLE: DE Frank Clark (knee), WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring)

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Lions: OUT: WR Jamal Agnew (ribs), WR Kenny Golladay (hip), S Tracy Walker (foot); QUESTIONABLE: G Joe Dahl (back), LB Christian Jones (knee), CB Darryl Roberts (hip, groin), T Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot)

Vikings: OUT: CB Cameron Dantzler (concussion), CB Mark Fields (chest), CB Holton Hill (foot); QUESTIONABLE: CB Harrison Hand (hamstring)

Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans

Bears: OUT: DT John Jenkins (ankle), C Sam Mustipher (knee), DT Roy Robertson-Harris (shoulder), QB Mitchell Trubisky (right shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: TE Cole Kmet (groin)

Titans: OUT: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), P Brett Kern (wrist); QUESTIONABLE: LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), CB Tye Smith (shoulder)

New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Giants: OUT: RB Devonta Freeman (ankle), CB Ryan Lewis (hamstring)

WFT: DOUBTFUL: T Geron Christian (knee), WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring)

Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers

Raiders: OUT: DT Maurice Hurst (ankle), DE Arden Key (foot); QUESTIONABLE: S Jeff Heath (hip), RB Josh Jacobs (knee, illness), T Kolton Miller (ankle), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring)

Chargers: DOUBTFUL: DE Joey Bosa (concussion), RB Troymaine Pope (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: S Jahleel Addae (hamstring), CB Brandon Facyson (illness), CB Casey Hayward (not injury related), DE Isaac Rochell (neck), G Trai Turner (groin)

Miami Dolphins at Arizona Cardinals

Dolphins: OUT: RB Matt Breida (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jamal Perry (foot)

Cardinals: OUT: RB Kenyan Drake (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (thigh); QUESTIONABLE: DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring), LB Ezekiel Turner (toe)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Dallas Cowboys

Steelers: OUT: DE Tyson Alualu (knee); DOUBTFUL: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), G Stefen Wisniewski (pectoral); QUESTIONABLE: TE Vance McDonald (illness)

Cowboys: OUT: P Chris Jones (abdomen); QUESTIONABLE: RB Ezekiel Elliott (hamstring), DE Aldon Smith (knee), LB Joe Thomas (wrist)

New Orleans Saints at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saints: QUESTIONABLE: WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

Bucs: OUT: G Ali Marpet (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: WR Chris Godwin (finger)

