NFL Week 9 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
Published:
Updated:
Loading...
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 9's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 9 injury report
INJURIES
- RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe; questionable) won't play Sunday against Tampa Bay, but is expected to return in Week 11 after Chicago's bye, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
- CB Tyrique Stevenson (thumb; questionable) should play Sunday vs. the Bucs, per Rapoport. Stevenson will play with a splint.
- DB Malik Muhammad (toe; questionable) should play against Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be inactive Sunday against New Orleans despite clearing concussion protocol, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Watson is officially inactive.
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (hamstring; questionable) is inactive for Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
- LB DeMarvion Overshown (hamstring/back; questionable) inactive
- CB Joey Porter Jr. (ankle; questionable) inactive
INJURIES
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Miami, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. St. Brown is officially active.
INJURIES
- RB Jaylen Wright (quad; questionable) won't play Sunday against the Lions, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Wright is officially inactive.
INJURIES
- QB Tanner McKee (ribs; questionable) will be active and serve as Joe Milton III's backup Sunday against the Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. McKee is officially active.
INJURIES
- WR Emeka Egbuka (foot; questionable) will play Sunday against Chicago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.