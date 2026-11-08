NFL News Roundup

NFL Week 9 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games

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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 9's Sunday games.

INJURIES

  • RB Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe; questionable) won't play Sunday against Tampa Bay, but is expected to return in Week 11 after Chicago's bye, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
  • CB Tyrique Stevenson (thumb; questionable) should play Sunday vs. the Bucs, per Rapoport. Stevenson will play with a splint.
  • DB Malik Muhammad (toe; questionable) should play against Tampa Bay, Rapoport reported.

INJURIES

  • QB Deshaun Watson is expected to be inactive Sunday against New Orleans despite clearing concussion protocol, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Watson is officially inactive.

INJURIES

INJURIES

  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Miami, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. St. Brown is officially active.

INJURIES

  • RB Jaylen Wright (quad; questionable) won't play Sunday against the Lions, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Wright is officially inactive.

INJURIES

  • QB Tanner McKee (ribs; questionable) will be active and serve as Joe Milton III's backup Sunday against the Giants, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. McKee is officially active.

INJURIES

  • WR Emeka Egbuka (foot; questionable) will play Sunday against Chicago, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.