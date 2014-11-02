Week 9 fantasy football notebook

» And the Steelers continue to pile it on with no intention of running out the clock in the fourth quarter. Ben Roethlisberger tossed his fifth touchdown pass of the game to rookie Martavis Bryant. It's Bryant's second score of the night and Pittsburgh now leads Baltimore 36-17. There's still a chance Big Ben throws for six scores in back-to-back weeks but even if he doesn't he's still the top scoring fantasy quarterback of Week 9. - MF