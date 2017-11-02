Week 9 fantasy football matchups, starts and sits

The Denver defense is still limiting passing yardage this year, giving up just over 200 per game. However, they've been susceptible to passing touchdowns (perhaps because their offense puts them in bad spots), as their 5.45 touchdown rate allowed is the fifth-highest in the league. Carson Wentz should be just fine this week at home against this tough defense. I really have no idea what to make of this backfield this week with Jay Ajayi entering the fray. Given that he's had minimal practice time with the team, I'd expect LeGarrette Blount to still lead the way, but the team will want to get Ajayi some live reps. I'd avoid this bunch if possible, as they'll be splitting work and running into the teeth of the league's second-best run defense (62.4 rushing yards per game allowed to running backs). Someone is likely going to catch a touchdown from the group of Alshon Jeffery, Nelson Agholor and Torrey Smith. Trying to figure out who that will be against the Broncos (who allow the fewest yards per game to opposing wideouts - 95.4). Much like with the backfield, I'd steer clear of this group if possible. This feels like one of those "buy the syrup (Wentz) not the pancakes (WRs)" situations we discuss on the NFL Fantasy LIVE podcast. The Broncos currently allow the second-most yards per game to tight ends (77.6) and that's despite their Week 1 game against the Chargers when Antonio Gates had a mere two catches for 17 yards on three targets (Hunter Henry wasn't targeted). Each of the last three tight ends to face Denver have posted 73-plus yards, and two have found the end zone. Zach Ertz is OUT this week. Brent Celek could be an immediate plug-and-play option as he's played ahead of Trey Burton on offense. The Eagles defense gets to play at home against a subpar quarterback making his first start of the year behind a shaky offensive line. Yes, please.