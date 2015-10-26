Week 8 waiver wire: Streaming defenses to target

The Raiders defense displayed bouts of solid play this season, and took the Chargers to the woodshed on Sunday. San Diego averaged a measly 5.2 yards per play and collected almost all of their work in garbage time. They collected 23 of their 29 points in the fourth quarter. The Raiders offense is firing on all cylinders right now, especially at home. They can force the Jets off their game script, and send Fitzpatrick into a pass-heavy flow. While that can work in Fitzpatrick's favor, it could just as easily lead to a few picks sent Oakland's way.