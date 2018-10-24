Week 8 TNF fantasy preview

Watson is in the midst of a major slump as he deals with chest injuries and hasn't been the same kind of rushing threat as he was last season. However, Lamar Miller could be a big rushing threat against one of the NFL's worst run defenses. DeAndre Hopkins has been Houston's only true reliable fantasy receiver though Will Fuller could be in for an upgrade with Keke Coutee out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. If you're truly hurting for a tight end, Ryan Griffin hasn't been a consistent enough target to really help. The Houston defense should be able to force turnovers against Osweiler and should find its way into a lot of lineups this week.