Week 8 TNF fantasy preview

Published: Oct 24, 2018 at 03:53 AM
NFLN_Talent_Headshots_1400x1000_Marcas_Grant
Marcas Grant

Fantasy Editor

Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans, 8:20 p.m. ET, FOX, NFLN, Amazon

Dolphins

Brock Osweiler: Sit
Kenyan Drake: Beware
Frank Gore: Sit
Danny Amendola: Sleeper
DeVante Parker: Sleeper
Jakeem Grant: Deep sleeper
Dolphins DST: Stream

A Thursday night road game is already a nerve-wracking fantasy experience. When you add Brock Osweiler as the starting quarterback, it becomes even more harrowing. With Osweiler at the helm and a depleted group of receivers at his disposal, Miami's passing game is best avoided this week. The Texans have been a middle-of-the-road defense against running backs. With four teams on a bye again in Week 8, Kenyan Drake could end up in a few lineups as a flex option. However, it's best not to expect a huge number from him. The Texans offense is giving up sacks at an alarming rate, which could bode well for the Dolphins defense as a streaming option.

Texans

Deshaun Watson: Beware
Lamar Miller: Flex
DeAndre Hopkins: Start
Will Fuller: Sleeper
Ryan Griffin: Sit
Texans DST: Stream

Watson is in the midst of a major slump as he deals with chest injuries and hasn't been the same kind of rushing threat as he was last season. However, Lamar Miller could be a big rushing threat against one of the NFL's worst run defenses. DeAndre Hopkins has been Houston's only true reliable fantasy receiver though Will Fuller could be in for an upgrade with Keke Coutee out of the lineup with a hamstring injury. If you're truly hurting for a tight end, Ryan Griffin hasn't been a consistent enough target to really help. The Houston defense should be able to force turnovers against Osweiler and should find its way into a lot of lineups this week.

Marcas Grant is a fantasy editor for NFL.com and a man who has spent too much time learning about sleep cycles in the past week. Tell him about your REM habits via Twitter @MarcasG. If you read all of that, congrats. Follow him on Facebook, and Instagram.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones honors late father with 4 TDs in rout of Lions

Packers RB Aaron Jones recently dedicated the rest of his career to his father, who passed away during the offseason due to complications with COVID-19. In his first game at Lambeau Field without his father in attendance, Jones had a night to remember.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Packers' win over Lions on Monday night

Led by stellar nights from quarterback Aaron Rodgers and running back Aaron Jones, the Packers pulled away from the Lions to win Monday at a rainy Lambeau Field. 
news

Aaron Rodgers passes John Elway for 10th all time in passing yards

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers moved into 10th place all time on the career passing yards list and passed by Denver Broncos great John Elway in the process. 
news

The First Read, Week 3: Raiders are for real; Cowboys' defense good enough?

Are the Raiders finally ready to get over the hump and back to the playoffs under Jon Gruden? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW