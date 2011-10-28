Week 8 storylines include some sad tales from the road

Adrian Peterson is the best running back in the NFL, but he doesn't get the same amount of carries on the road that he gets at home -- and he is on the road this weekend against the Panthers, who can't stop the run. In three road games so far in 2011, Peterson has 51 carries for 217 yards (4.2 average) and one touchdown. In four home games, he averages 5.2 yards on 95 carries for 495 yards, and seven touchdowns. Time to feed Peterson on the road. As for Chris Johnson, he has been awful, with one touchdown in 117 touches. I wouldn't mind seeing Javon Ringer get more work and let CJ watch from the sidelines.