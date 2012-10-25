Week 8 predictions: Falcons lose first game; Cowboys top Giants

Midseason is pretty much here. We're getting a clearer picture of who's for real and who's not, right?
In theory, that should make picking games a smidge more manageable. Maybe. But there are some tough games to call this weekend. Who wants to tell me who will win when the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets? Hit me up at @Harrison_NFL if you have a strong feeling there. The Dolphins and Jets were pretty much right next to each other in this week's Power Rankings. How about the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead? That's also splitting hairs.
Now, it should be noted that some writer went 12-for-13 last week. Cool, but that guy had to make up for hovering around (or below) .500 in Week 6. I'm feeling pretty good about the football thoughts below, and darn confident about the Chicago Bears getting to 6-1. After all, they were my Super Bowl pick. OK, so without further ado ...
Elliot Harrison went 12-1 on his predictions for Week 7, giving him a 40-16 record since taking over this space in Week 4. How will he fare in Week 8? His picks are below, with home teams listed second:
Elliot Harrison is an analyst on NFL Network's NFL Fantasy Live show, weekdays at 1 p.m. ET and Sundays at 11:30 a.m. ET. Follow him on Twitter @Harrison_NFL.