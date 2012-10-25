Week 8 predictions: Falcons lose first game; Cowboys top Giants

Most people seem to think this game will be low-scoring affair. It might be, but history suggests that there are no strong takeaways from the games in London, i.e., they can produce a lot of points ... or barely any. Either way, St. Louis Rams corners struggled against Green Bay. Facing Tom Brady this weekend, the secondary as a whole could have muchos problemas. (Oops, wrong international game ...) The New England Patriots' no-huddle offense will also halt the Rams' pass rush, one of the strengths of Jeff Fisher's team. Interesting that even though Brandon Lloyd was on the Rams last year, he didn't practice against the St. Louis corners; both Cortland Finnegan and Janoris Jenkins are newbies in Missouri this season. Random thought. #NEvsSTL