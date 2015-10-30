Week 8 Notebook: Peyton Manning, NFL's biggest question mark

1) Hardy's file. The story goes that, a few years ago in Carolina, Greg Hardy had come down with the flu. It was a weekday. It wasn't certain if he'd be in that day. And then, there he was -- popping into an offensive meeting room, dressed in a full suit. And he announced to the room, "Look good, feel good." And he went to work. That's a good way to explain the presence Hardy has always had around coaches and teammates: Few have any idea what to expect on a day-to-day basis. That ranges from little stunts like that one to much, much more serious matters, and it's something the Cowboys are experiencing now. In Carolina, when Hardy was still under the radar, he fluctuated from the most consistent and passionate player on the practice field to not showing up at all. One source who was there explained, "You'd just never know what you were gonna get." This isn't as rare as it might seem, but the Panthers, at times, had guys making sure Hardy would get himself to the facility. That's the way it was in his time at Ole Miss, too. In fact, after he fractured his wrist in early November of his final season there, he simply vanished from the program. Before that, he'd often arrive at the trainer's room to get taped as practice was starting. "No one wanted to deal with him," one AFC personnel director said. "And he had a coach (Houston Nutt) who got along with everyone." To this day, there are still people at Ole Miss who won't discuss him with NFL folks who come through. And that's why he fell to the sixth round in 2010, where Marty Hurney and John Fox snapped him up for the Panthers. One thing that Dallas will have to monitor going forward is an element that ties together his reputation in Oxford and Charlotte: Once Hardy established himself as a dominant, indispensable player, he would push boundaries to see how far he could go. That makes Hardy quite the wild card for the Cowboys, especially if they follow through on Jerry Jones' stated desire to sign him long-term.