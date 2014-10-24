Week 8 NFL Perfect Challenge fantasy experts' advice

Lastly, we get to the perfect lineup selected by yours truly. Unfortunately, Peyton Manning looked elsewhere in the red zone on Thursday night, thus spoiling my shot at the million dollars as Julius Thomas ended up with a measly 2.30 fantasy points. Yeah, that's not going to get it done. Nevertheless, I feel confident in my NFC North picks, as Rodgers/Nelson could have a field day against the Saints, while Jerick McKinnon is facing a porous Buccaneers rushing defense. Oh, and Golden Tate will potentially be without Calvin Johnson yet again, meaning all of the targets will be coming his way. (OK, not all of them, but you get my point). I am slightly concerned about Murray though, as the Redskins do have a tough run defense, and at some point someone is going to stop him. Right? RIGHT?!?