Week 8 NFL Perfect Challenge fantasy experts' advice

Each week, you can try to predict the perfect fantasy lineup on NFL.com for a chance to win $1 million. Never played before? Don't worry, it's super simple and it's completely free. All you have to do is select who you think will be the highest scoring player at each position in a given week. Easy. And it gets better, as starting from now on, each week I'll collect the perfect lineup from each of our fantasy experts to try and help guide you all to the $1 million prize. Haven't joined NFL Perfect Challenge yet or bothered to play? Don't worry, you can get started in just a few seconds **RIGHT HERE**.
Marcas Grant
Marcas didn't try his luck with any of the Thursday Night Football participants, which might ruin his chances given the monster night Emmanuel Sanders had. Although, if there are any receivers in the league who can top Sanders' 30.60 fantasy points, Jordy Nelson and Dez Bryant are on the short list. They both have enticing matchups against the Saints and Redskins, respectively. Marcas also expects the Seahawks offense to stay hot, but return to its roots by selecting Lynch as one of his top-scoring running backs. Olsen is a safe and smart play at tight end, but he's going to need to find the end zone against the Seahawks to surpass the 17.40 fantasy points put up by Antonio Gates on Thursday night.
James Koh
James was off to a solid start with his selection of Gates, but unfortuantely for him he chose the wrong Denver wide receiver to have a big night. Thus, we see how easy it is to have your perfect lineup foiled! I like the rest of James' picks though, so it'll be interesting to see how many of them were correct. The Lions defense against a beat-up Atlanta offensive line in London could wreak havoc and rack up fantasy points. He's also riding the hot hand at running back picking DeMarco Murray, which isn't a bad choice at all given his consistent success.
Matt Franciscovich
Matt, aka "The Franchise," was another one of us to not pick a Bronco or Charger, and as such, his lineup has the best remaining chance to be the Week 8 perfect lineup. He'll need some help though, as Antonio Brown against the stingy Colts defense seems like a long-shot to lead all wide receivers in fantasy scoring. I like the Charles and Walsh picks, but he might ride or die with Ben Tate against the Raiders.
Alex Gelhar
Lastly, we get to the perfect lineup selected by yours truly. Unfortunately, Peyton Manning looked elsewhere in the red zone on Thursday night, thus spoiling my shot at the million dollars as Julius Thomas ended up with a measly 2.30 fantasy points. Yeah, that's not going to get it done. Nevertheless, I feel confident in my NFC North picks, as Rodgers/Nelson could have a field day against the Saints, while Jerick McKinnon is facing a porous Buccaneers rushing defense. Oh, and Golden Tate will potentially be without Calvin Johnson yet again, meaning all of the targets will be coming his way. (OK, not all of them, but you get my point). I am slightly concerned about Murray though, as the Redskins do have a tough run defense, and at some point someone is going to stop him. Right? RIGHT?!?
Anyway, that's how our perfect lineups lined up (see what I did there?) for Week 8. It doesn't look like any of us will win the $1 million dollars, but that's OK, we're here to help YOU win it after all. So what are you waiting for? Sign up for NFL Perfect Challenge and prove that you're indeed smarter than all of us. I'll gladly celebrate with you if and when you take home that grand prize. So keep me posted.