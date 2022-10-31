Week 8 Monday night inactives: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns

- WHERE: FirstEnergy Stadium
- WHEN: 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN
Bengals
- WR Ja'Marr Chase
- WR Stanley Morgan
- RB Trayveon Williams
- OT D'Ante Smith
- G Jackson Carman
- DT Josh Tupou
- CB Eli Apple
The Chicago Bears are trading linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for 2023 second- and fifth-round draft picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh on Monday announced that WR Rashod Bateman will be out a few weeks with a foot injury he sustained in last Thursday's win over the Buccaneers.
Following a 31-27 loss to the Dolphins, the Lions fired defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Aubrey Pleasant, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
After his first career start, Colts QB Sam Ehlinger reflects on the team's close loss to the Commanders on Sunday and how he looks to grow moving forward.
The Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night's 27-17 defeat in Buffalo. "Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game.
Rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his first career start on Sunday but wasn't asked to do much, attempting just 10 passes as the Titans bulldozed their way for a 17-10 victory over the Texans.
Following the Seahawks' 27-13 victory over the Giants, Geno Smith didn't revel in exacting revenge over his former team, instead expressing gratitude for the former Giants coach Ben McAdoo and GM Jerry Reese, who Smith said "believed in me."
Quarterback Derek Carr summed up the Raiders' performance Sunday as 'embarrassing' after Las Vegas put up a sad showing in a 24-0 road loss to the Saints, getting manhandled in every facet of the game by Dennis Allen's team.
Christian McCaffrey had passing, rushing and receiving touchdowns in a brilliant second showing for San Francisco on Sunday in its 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore's committed a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty directly after catching a 62-yard pass to tie the game, leading to an eventual loss against the Falcons that proves Carolina still has much learning to do.
NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!