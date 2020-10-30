Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Around the NFL

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is upon his.

Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all twelve games on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

Steelers: OUT: DT Chris Wormley (knee), LB Ulysses Gilbert (back), S Jordan Dangerfield (quad); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), FB Derek Watt (hamstring)

Ravens: DOUBTFUL: Mark Ingram (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles), LB Anthony Levine (abdomen)

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins

Rams: QUESTIONABLE: TE Tyler Higbee (hand)

Dolphins: OUT: CB Jamal Perry (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder)

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

Jets: OUT: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (concussion); DOUBTFUL: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (right groin); QUESTIONABLE: G Josh Andrews (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), T Conor McDermott (illness)

Chiefs: OUT: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back)

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

Vikings: OUT: CB Mike Hughes (neck), CB Holton Hill (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (groin), WR Dan Chisena (hip)

Packers: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (calf)

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee)

Lions: QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Decker (shoulder), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (groin/hip), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury related)

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

Raiders: DOUBTFUL: DE Arden Key (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle)

Browns: OUT: TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jordan Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf)

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

Titans: OUT: CB Kristian Fulton (knee), S Dane Cruikshank (groin)

Bengals: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (foot), T Jonah Williams (stinger), T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darius Phillips (knee)

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Patriots: OUT: WR N'Keal Harry (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), DT Carl Davis (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), RB Damien Harris (ankle), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), DB Kyle Duggar (ankle), OL Justin Herron (ankle), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), TE Dalton Keene, DE John Simon (shoulder), G Joe Thuney (ankle)

Bills: OUT: T Cody Ford (knee), CB Josh Norman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Micah Hyde (concussion), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), G Brian Winters (knee), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), DT Vernon Butler (groin), DL Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Cam Lewis (wrist)

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Chargers: OUT: G Trai Turner (groin); QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (back), T Storm Norton (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs)

Broncos: OUT: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), TE Jake Butt (hamstring), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), G Austin Schlottmann (not injury related)

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

49ers: OUT: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), RB Jeff Wilson (ankle); DOUBTFUL: WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), LB Kwon Alexander (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Jimmie Ward (quad), OL Kentavius Ward (illness)

Seahawks: OUT: CB Shaquil Griffin (concussion/hamstring); DOUBTFUL: RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), S Ugo Amadi (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Carson (foot), RB Travis Homer (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), S Jamal Adams (groin/illness), S Ryan Neal (hamstring)

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

Saints: OUT: WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Eason (concussion)

Bears: OUT: C Cody Whitehair (calf); DOUBTFUL: WR Allen Robinson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (ankle), S Eddie Jackson (knee), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), WR Cordarelle Patterson (quad),

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Cowboys: DOUBTFUL: QB Andy Dalton (concussion)

Eagles: OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), RB Miles Sanders (knee), CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (quad), CB Craig James (hamstring), T Jack Driscoll (ankle)

Related Content

news

Bengals WR John Ross: 'It's not a secret that I have requested a trade'

As NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported recently, Bengals WR ﻿John Ross﻿ wants out of Cincinnati. He's not afraid to express that desire on Twitter, either.
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring) will not play Sunday vs. Chicago

Michael Thomas' strange 2020 will continue with another absence Sunday. The Saints star wideout has been ruled out of Sunday's game against Chicago due to lingering injuries.
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) ruled out for Sunday vs. Vikings

The Packers returned to their winning ways in Week 7, but they'll play Week 8 without a key offensive contributor. Running back Aaron Jones (calf) has been ruled out of Green Bay's contest with Minnesota, the team announced Friday.
news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (groin) questionable to play vs. Packers

﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ should be set to return. The Vikings updated their injury report, listing the running back as questionable against the division rival Packers.
news

Herb Adderley, Packers legend and Hall of Fame CB, passes away at age 81

Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback ﻿Herb Adderley﻿ passed away Friday at the age of 81. 
news

Broncos, Vikings players test positive for COVID-19; Sunday games remain unchanged

Broncos OL ﻿Graham Glasgow and Vikings LB Todd Davis tested positive for COVID-19, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Sunday games featuring the Broncos versus the Chargers and Vikings versus the Packers remain unchanged.
news

Ravens sign Ronnie Stanley to five-year, $98.75 million contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens have signed LT Ronnie Stanley to a five-year contract extension, the team announced Friday. 
news

Falcons DE Charles Harris not expected to be suspended for hit on Teddy Bridgewater

Falcons defensive end ﻿Charles Harris﻿ was ejected from Thursday night's 25-17 win over Carolina but won't miss more action, sources tell NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Giants COVID-19 close contacts able to return to work Friday

After sending home several players Thursday following a positive COVID-19 test after close contact tracing, the New York Giants announced those players were able to return to work Friday.
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley is considered day to day following an MRI, and there's a chance that he'll return next week, Ian Rapoport reports. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Friday.
news

McCarthy preparing QB DiNucci to start vs. Eagles with Dalton in concussion protocol

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is preparing to have Ben DiNucci in at quarterback on Sunday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles with Andy Dalton still in concussion protocol. 
