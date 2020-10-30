Week 8 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season is upon his.
Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all twelve games on Sunday.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens
Steelers: OUT: DT Chris Wormley (knee), LB Ulysses Gilbert (back), S Jordan Dangerfield (quad); QUESTIONABLE: CB Mike Hilton (shoulder), FB Derek Watt (hamstring)
Ravens: DOUBTFUL: Mark Ingram (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles), LB Anthony Levine (abdomen)
Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins
Rams: QUESTIONABLE: TE Tyler Higbee (hand)
Dolphins: OUT: CB Jamal Perry (foot); QUESTIONABLE: TE Adam Shaheen (shoulder)
New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs
Jets: OUT: LB Blake Cashman (hamstring), S Bradley McDougald (shoulder), WR Breshad Perriman (concussion); DOUBTFUL: WR Jamison Crowder (groin), K Sam Ficken (right groin); QUESTIONABLE: G Josh Andrews (shoulder), RB Frank Gore (not injury related, hand), LB Jordan Jenkins (ribs, shoulder), T Conor McDermott (illness)
Chiefs: OUT: WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back)
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers
Vikings: OUT: CB Mike Hughes (neck), CB Holton Hill (foot); QUESTIONABLE: RB Dalvin Cook (groin), WR Dan Chisena (hip)
Packers: OUT: RB Aaron Jones (calf)
Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions
Colts: QUESTIONABLE: TE Mo Alie-Cox (knee), C Ryan Kelly (knee)
Lions: QUESTIONABLE: T Taylor Decker (shoulder), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring), CB Darryl Roberts (groin/hip), LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (non-injury related)
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
Raiders: DOUBTFUL: DE Arden Key (foot); QUESTIONABLE: WR Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle)
Browns: OUT: TE Austin Hooper (abdomen), LB Jordan Phillips (knee), G Wyatt Teller (calf)
Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals
Titans: OUT: CB Kristian Fulton (knee), S Dane Cruikshank (groin)
Bengals: OUT: RB Joe Mixon (foot), T Jonah Williams (stinger), T Bobby Hart (knee), C Trey Hopkins (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Darius Phillips (knee)
New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Patriots: OUT: WR N'Keal Harry (concussion), WR Julian Edelman (knee), DT Carl Davis (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: CB Stephon Gilmore (knee), CB J.C. Jackson (knee), G Shaq Mason (calf), RB Damien Harris (ankle), LB Shilique Calhoun (knee), DB Kyle Duggar (ankle), OL Justin Herron (ankle), DT Lawrence Guy (ankle), TE Dalton Keene, DE John Simon (shoulder), G Joe Thuney (ankle)
Bills: OUT: T Cody Ford (knee), CB Josh Norman (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Micah Hyde (concussion), DE Jerry Hughes (foot), G Brian Winters (knee), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), DT Vernon Butler (groin), DL Quinton Jefferson (knee), CB Cam Lewis (wrist)
Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos
Chargers: OUT: G Trai Turner (groin); QUESTIONABLE: T Bryan Bulaga (back), T Storm Norton (knee), QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs)
Broncos: OUT: TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder); QUESTIONABLE: LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), TE Jake Butt (hamstring), T Demar Dotson (not injury related), RB Phillip Lindsay (concussion), WR Tim Patrick (hamstring), G Austin Schlottmann (not injury related)
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
49ers: OUT: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring), RB Jeff Wilson (ankle); DOUBTFUL: WR Richie James (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), LB Kwon Alexander (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: S Jimmie Ward (quad), OL Kentavius Ward (illness)
Seahawks: OUT: CB Shaquil Griffin (concussion/hamstring); DOUBTFUL: RB Carlos Hyde (hamstring), G Mike Iupati (back), S Ugo Amadi (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: RB Chris Carson (foot), RB Travis Homer (knee), DE Benson Mayowa (ankle), S Jamal Adams (groin/illness), S Ryan Neal (hamstring)
New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears
Saints: OUT: WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring), WR Marquez Callaway (ankle), G Nick Eason (concussion)
Bears: OUT: C Cody Whitehair (calf); DOUBTFUL: WR Allen Robinson (concussion); QUESTIONABLE: LB Khalil Mack (ankle), S Eddie Jackson (knee), S Sherrick McManis (hamstring), WR Cordarelle Patterson (quad),
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Cowboys: DOUBTFUL: QB Andy Dalton (concussion)
Eagles: OUT: WR Alshon Jeffery (calf), RB Miles Sanders (knee), CB Cre'Von LeBlanc (quad), CB Craig James (hamstring), T Jack Driscoll (ankle)