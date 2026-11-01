NFL Week 8 injuries to monitor for Sunday's games
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NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest injury updates ahead of Week 8's Sunday games.
- READ: Week 8 injury report
INJURIES
- WR DJ Moore (shoulder; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against Baltimore, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Moore is active.
INJURIES
- WR George Pickens (shoulder/hamstring; questionable) is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. Pickens is active.
INJURIES
- WR Jaylen Waddle (chest; questionable) is trending toward playing Sunday against Kansas City, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- WR Jakobi Meyers (hamstring/ankle; questionable) will play Sunday against Indianapolis, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Meyers is active.
INJURIES
- RB Breece Hall (quad; questionable) is not expected to play Sunday against Las Vegas, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Hall is inactive.
INJURIES
- RB Kenneth Gainwell (hip; questionable) is expected to play against Atlanta, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. Gainwell is active.
INJURIES
- WR Calvin Ridley (hip; questionable) is expected to play Sunday vs. the Bengals, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. Ridley is active.
INJURIES
- WR Treylon Burks (foot; questionable) is expected to play against Philadelphia, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.