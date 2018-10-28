Week 8 Fantasy Live Blog: DeSean Jackson makes history

Welcome to game day.
Just like a week ago, the NFL action began early in the a.m. this side of the pond, with the Philadelphia Eagles holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. For the Jaguars, the loss drops them further behind the streaking Houston Texans for the AFC South lead. Philadelphia, meanwhile, avoids dropping their fourth game in five weeks.
As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.
Note: All times listed in eastern.
No surprises here, as Sony Michel suffered his knee injury last Sunday and missed nearly all of practice this week. The Patriots will likely promote Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad given the lack of between-the-tackles runners on the roster.
The Packers offfense has looked out of sorts most of the second half, but Aaron Rodgers can still carry the unit. Down by six in the fourth, Rodgers found rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking open down the field for the go-ahead touchdown. The score was Rodgers' first of the day.
The Packers' odd aversion to more heavily utilizing Aaron Jones has frustrated fantasy owners, but the second-year running back has enjoyed a big day in Los Angeles. So far, Jones has 11 carries for 82 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to bring Green Bay within three points of the Rams. With Jones burning one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Packers' coaching staff will have little choice but to keep feeding him.
Shockingly, two bad offenses struggled to get into the end zone Sunday. Still, a blazer like Marquise Goodwin can make something out of nothing, giving the game one of its few highlights:
The 2018 season hasn't gone well for anyone associated with the Raiders, but Derek Carr has dealt with more issues than most. The team has traded away two of their best players including top wideout Amari Cooper, and Carr's performance has nosedived of late. Still, the quarterback has played better against the Colts, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the year as well as another to veteran pass catcher Brandon LaFell. For those who started Carr this week, he has rewarded.
At the half, the Rams have all but erased the Packers' 10-point lead. A beautiful toe-tapping reception by Todd Gurley (see below) set up an easy score for Josh Reynolds just a few plays later, with a two-point conversion falling just short of the goal line. Los Angeles receives to open up the third quarter, giving Sean McVay's high-powered offense a chance to take the lead.
The Bills received some good news today with running back LeSean McCoy clearing the concussion protocol. Of course, Buffalo doesn't play until Monday night, but for fantasy players wondering about his availability, rest assured he will suit up Monday night.
Morten Anderson recently entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his points record stands no more. The new king, Adam Vinatieri nailed a 25-yard field goal to set the new mark.
Jared Cook continues to get better with age. Midway through the second quarter, Cook sprinted open and hauled in a pass from Derek Carr. The tight end proceeded to blow through three Colts defenders and over the goal line to give Oakland the lead.
According to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Tyreek Hill strained his groin during the team's 30-23 victory over the Broncos. Such an injury would affect any wideout, especially one used on as many deep routes as Hill. Kansas City doesn't lack for weapons, so Patrick Mahomes and the offense can weather a brief absence for Hill.
Though the Bengals escaped with a 37-24 victory, stud wideout A.J. Green suffered a foot injury that required medical attention. It didn't impact fantasy players today, but Green's condition will require monitoring over the upcoming week.
4:16 p.m. - FITZ. MAGIC.
3:50 p.m. - FITZMAGIC RETURNS
It didn't take long for Ryan Fitzpatrick to re-establish his chemistry with Mike Evans, connecting for a 72-yard score. Fitzpatrick will always oscillate between magic and tragic, but the ride remains as fun as ever.
Aaron Rodgers had a week off to rest his injured left knee, but the quarterback still plans to wear a brace when the Packers take on the Rams. Still, Rodgers looked increasingly mobile in recent games and should look more comfortable coming out of his team's bye week.
3:27 p.m. - Fitzmagic time
After Jameis Winston tossed his fourth interception of the afternoon, the Buccaneers made the switch back to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, of course, led the team to a red-hot offensive start during Winston's three-game suspension. It remains unclear whether Tampa, already down three scores and all but out of the game, plans to return to Winston next week.
The Broncos didn't have to play without Emmanuel Sanders for long. The receiver returned before the end of the same drive he suffered his shoulder injury.
On a relatively light day for injuries, Emmanuel Sanders departed during the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, it doesn't appear the wideout will spend the rest of the game on the sideline as the Broncos declared him probably to return. Denver trails Kansas City 30-14.
Just watch:
Though Sunday has already produced some remarkable catches, A.J. Green put the rest to shame with this seemingly impossible contested touchdown haul:
DeSean Jackson might want out of Tampa, but he continues to make huge plays for the Buccaneers. Late in the second quarter, the veteran wideout caught a 60-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay its first score of the game. In doing so, Jackson set a new NFL record for most touchdowns of 60 or more yards.
Already with a score earlier in the game, Christian McCaffrey secured another in the most unexpected fashion. Cam Newton threw the ball towards Devin Funchess only to see a Ravens defender knock the pass into the air. McCaffrey proceeded to leap over a linebacker to haul it in for the score.
1:24 p.m. - Tarek Cohen scores on perfect screen play
Matthew Stafford became a household name due to his big arm, but the veteran quarterback can also keep plays alive with his legs when necessary. Stafford narrowly avoided multiple pass rushers, turning a difficult third-and-10 situation into a long touchdown for Marvin Jones Jr.