Week 8 Fantasy Live Blog: DeSean Jackson makes history

Published: Oct 28, 2018 at 12:26 PM

Welcome to game day.

Just like a week ago, the NFL action began early in the a.m. this side of the pond, with the Philadelphia Eagles holding off the Jacksonville Jaguars at London's Wembley Stadium. For the Jaguars, the loss drops them further behind the streaking Houston Texans for the AFC South lead. Philadelphia, meanwhile, avoids dropping their fourth game in five weeks.

As always, keep your internet machines tuned here throughout Sunday for the latest fantasy news and developments. For a running list of inactives, make sure to stop by NFL.com/inactives and visit our rankings page to find your replacement options.

Note: All times listed in eastern.

7:21 p.m. - Patriots rule out Sony Michel

No surprises here, as Sony Michel suffered his knee injury last Sunday and missed nearly all of practice this week. The Patriots will likely promote Kenneth Farrow from the practice squad given the lack of between-the-tackles runners on the roster.

7:15 p.m. - Aaron Rodgers throws first touchdown on 40-yard bomb

The Packers offfense has looked out of sorts most of the second half, but Aaron Rodgers can still carry the unit. Down by six in the fourth, Rodgers found rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking open down the field for the go-ahead touchdown. The score was Rodgers' first of the day.

6:58 p.m. - Aaron Jones burns Rams defense

The Packers' odd aversion to more heavily utilizing Aaron Jones has frustrated fantasy owners, but the second-year running back has enjoyed a big day in Los Angeles. So far, Jones has 11 carries for 82 yards, including a 33-yard touchdown to bring Green Bay within three points of the Rams. With Jones burning one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Packers' coaching staff will have little choice but to keep feeding him.

6:26 p.m. - Marquise Goodwin scores first touchdown of 49ers-Cards ... in third quarter

Shockingly, two bad offenses struggled to get into the end zone Sunday. Still, a blazer like Marquise Goodwin can make something out of nothing, giving the game one of its few highlights:

6:16 p.m. - Derek Carr rebounds from poor stretch against Indy

The 2018 season hasn't gone well for anyone associated with the Raiders, but Derek Carr has dealt with more issues than most. The team has traded away two of their best players including top wideout Amari Cooper, and Carr's performance has nosedived of late. Still, the quarterback has played better against the Colts, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the year as well as another to veteran pass catcher Brandon LaFell. For those who started Carr this week, he has rewarded.

6:01 p.m. - Rams score again just before halftime

At the half, the Rams have all but erased the Packers' 10-point lead. A beautiful toe-tapping reception by Todd Gurley (see below) set up an easy score for Josh Reynolds just a few plays later, with a two-point conversion falling just short of the goal line. Los Angeles receives to open up the third quarter, giving Sean McVay's high-powered offense a chance to take the lead.

5:43 p.m. - Packers use their heavy package at their own goal line, suffer because of it

Don't go heavy at your 1-yard line, especially against the Rams defense:

5:36 p.m. - LeSean McCoy clears concussion protocol

The Bills received some good news today with running back LeSean McCoy clearing the concussion protocol. Of course, Buffalo doesn't play until Monday night, but for fantasy players wondering about his availability, rest assured he will suit up Monday night.

5:23 p.m. - Adam Vinatieri passes Morten Anderson for most points in NFL history

Morten Anderson recently entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but his points record stands no more. The new king, Adam Vinatieri nailed a 25-yard field goal to set the new mark.

5:01 p.m. - Jared Cook blows through tackles for the TD

Jared Cook continues to get better with age. Midway through the second quarter, Cook sprinted open and hauled in a pass from Derek Carr. The tight end proceeded to blow through three Colts defenders and over the goal line to give Oakland the lead.

4:43 p.m. - Tyreek Hill strained groin against Broncos

According to Chiefs coach Andy Reid, Tyreek Hill strained his groin during the team's 30-23 victory over the Broncos. Such an injury would affect any wideout, especially one used on as many deep routes as Hill. Kansas City doesn't lack for weapons, so Patrick Mahomes and the offense can weather a brief absence for Hill.

4:18 p.m. - A.J. Green hurts foot on final drive

Though the Bengals escaped with a 37-24 victory, stud wideout A.J. Green suffered a foot injury that required medical attention. It didn't impact fantasy players today, but Green's condition will require monitoring over the upcoming week.

4:16 p.m. - FITZ. MAGIC.

3:50 p.m. - FITZMAGIC RETURNS

It didn't take long for Ryan Fitzpatrick to re-establish his chemistry with Mike Evans, connecting for a 72-yard score. Fitzpatrick will always oscillate between magic and tragic, but the ride remains as fun as ever.

3:40 p.m. - Aaron Rodgers warms up with knee brace

Aaron Rodgers had a week off to rest his injured left knee, but the quarterback still plans to wear a brace when the Packers take on the Rams. Still, Rodgers looked increasingly mobile in recent games and should look more comfortable coming out of his team's bye week.

3:27 p.m. - Fitzmagic time

After Jameis Winston tossed his fourth interception of the afternoon, the Buccaneers made the switch back to Ryan Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick, of course, led the team to a red-hot offensive start during Winston's three-game suspension. It remains unclear whether Tampa, already down three scores and all but out of the game, plans to return to Winston next week.

3:18 p.m. - Emmanuel Sanders returns

The Broncos didn't have to play without Emmanuel Sanders for long. The receiver returned before the end of the same drive he suffered his shoulder injury.

3:13 p.m. - Emmanuel Sanders injuries right shoulder

On a relatively light day for injuries, Emmanuel Sanders departed during the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Fortunately, it doesn't appear the wideout will spend the rest of the game on the sideline as the Broncos declared him probably to return. Denver trails Kansas City 30-14.

3:06 p.m. - Kareem Hunt put the team on his back

Just watch:

2:31 p.m. - A.J. Green makes the catch of the day

Though Sunday has already produced some remarkable catches, A.J. Green put the rest to shame with this seemingly impossible contested touchdown haul:

2:13 p.m. - DeSean Jackson makes history

DeSean Jackson might want out of Tampa, but he continues to make huge plays for the Buccaneers. Late in the second quarter, the veteran wideout caught a 60-yard touchdown to give Tampa Bay its first score of the game. In doing so, Jackson set a new NFL record for most touchdowns of 60 or more yards.

2:06 p.m. - Christian McCaffrey leaps for an unexpected score

Already with a score earlier in the game, Christian McCaffrey secured another in the most unexpected fashion. Cam Newton threw the ball towards Devin Funchess only to see a Ravens defender knock the pass into the air. McCaffrey proceeded to leap over a linebacker to haul it in for the score.

1:24 p.m. - Tarek Cohen scores on perfect screen play

Sometimes, the perfect offensive play meets the worst-possible defensive call. Such a confluence occurred early in the first quarter when the Bears pulled out a Tarek Cohen screen against a Jets blitz. Cohen didn't even need the blocks from his offensive linemen on his way to a 70-yard touchdown.

1:20 p.m. - Matthew Stafford shows off his mobility

Matthew Stafford became a household name due to his big arm, but the veteran quarterback can also keep plays alive with his legs when necessary. Stafford narrowly avoided multiple pass rushers, turning a difficult third-and-10 situation into a long touchdown for Marvin Jones Jr.

