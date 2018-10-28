Week 8 Fantasy Live Blog: DeSean Jackson makes history

The 2018 season hasn't gone well for anyone associated with the Raiders, but Derek Carr has dealt with more issues than most. The team has traded away two of their best players including top wideout Amari Cooper, and Carr's performance has nosedived of late. Still, the quarterback has played better against the Colts, scoring his first rushing touchdown of the year as well as another to veteran pass catcher Brandon LaFell. For those who started Carr this week, he has rewarded.