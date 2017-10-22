Week 8 fantasy football waiver-wire targets

I guess, in a way it's fitting that Week 7 was one of the strangest we're likely to see this season. After all, "Stranger Things" returns this Friday for its second season, so it's only fitting that the fantasy world flipped right into the "upside down" before the bye-week apocalypse hits. Six teams are on their bye next week (listed below), and with injuries mounting the waiver-wire is becoming razor thin. In honor of "Eleven" from Netflix's hit show, below I list 11 players with plug-and-play upside for what is sure to be a frightening week for fantasy managers trying to plug the myriad holes in their rosters. Stash-worthy players like Alfred Morris/Darren McFadden didn't make the cut this week as a result. If these players are unavailable in your league, be sure to read the Deep Dive and Streaming articles written by Matt Harmon and Matt Franciscovich when they come out on Monday. Both will be linked at the top of this piece sometime Monday afternoon.